When Will XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) Become Profitable?

XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. XPON Technologies Group Limited provides mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The AU$49m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.3m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which XPON Technologies Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering XPON Technologies Group, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$500k in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of XPON Technologies Group's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

