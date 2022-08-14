As Xponential Fitness, Inc.'s (NYSE:XPOF) market cap increased US$98m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

Last week, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 22% last week, resulting in a US$98m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$423k purchase is now worth US$738k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Xponential Fitness Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Anthony Geisler for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$10.86 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$19.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Xponential Fitness insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Xponential Fitness insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$2.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Xponential Fitness Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Xponential Fitness insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Xponential Fitness insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Xponential Fitness and we suggest you have a look.

