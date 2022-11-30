XPS Pensions Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.029 (vs UK£0.007 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£77.0m (up 14% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£5.89m (up 344% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.6% (up from 2.0% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£0.029 (up from UK£0.007 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

XPS Pensions Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 5.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for XPS Pensions Group you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is aggressively selling two larger holdings.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Dividend Aristocrats and Wait 5 Years

    When the stock market is red-hot and showing no signs of slowing down, a dividend payment here and there seems like a drop in the bucket. Investing in equal parts of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3%. Over a period of five years, you can expect a $10,000 investment in this basket to produce $1,500 of passive income.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

    To qualify, a stock needs the right combination of high growth and profitability, or at least profit potential. Additionally, it helps if the stock in question is undervalued or ignored by Wall Street and has a small market cap so it still has room to grow by 10 times its current stock price. One stock that fits these criteria is Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI), a fast-growing adtech stock that looks undervalued, based on its current GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of just 15.

  • Bitcoin Under Pressure as Cracks Spread Across Crypto Industry

    The bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi is the latest shoe to drop following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, crypto miners may be dumping Bitcoin.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    Several economic problems could carry into the new fiscal year, to say nothing of the fact that some experts are still predicting a recession. Let's consider two examples: Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Netherlands-based Adyen is a leading payment processing specialist.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Tech analyst warns crypto companies will 'fall like dominos' as FTX contagion spreads

    Coindesk content chief of staff Pete Pachal warns the FTX "contagion" will continue to cause more crypto companies to collapse, with BlockFi the latest domino to fall.

  • India’s Free-Market Oasis Aims to Take On Singapore and Dubai

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIn the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet th