XR Association Launches Initiative With Bipartisan Policy Center

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the broad XR ecosystem that powers the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality industry, launched a year-long partnership with the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) dedicated to examining the applications and impacts of XR technology on society. The initiative kicked off with a virtual event that brought together thought leaders from academia, civil society, industry, and government to discuss the promise and policy implications of immersive technology.

"This initiative is a crucial first step toward tackling some of our industry's challenges and advancing the proven potential of XR to enrich society," said XRA CEO Liz Hyman. "Our hope is that we can bring together academia, politics, government, civil society, industry, and science to have open and forthright conversations about the potential of XR to connect us and shape our world."

This new partnership reflects the core of the XR Association's mission – a commitment to the responsible development and thoughtful advancement of XR to foster positive societal outcomes. The project's goal will be to start discussing how immersive technology can improve people's lives; assess the challenges the technology will face; and ask insightful questions about XR's impact in the context of social and professional use and collaboration. Today's event, which launched the initiative, featured:

  • Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

  • Representative Suzan Delbene (D-WA),

  • Dr. Jakki Bailey, Assistant Professor, University of Texas at Austin School of Information

  • Michelle Richardson, Director of Privacy and Data, Center for Democracy and Technology

  • Owen Larter, Director of Public Policy, Office of Responsible AI, Microsoft

"Augmented and virtual reality are reshaping the economy and society in many promising ways," said Jason Grumet, BPC president. "We are excited to join with the XR Association to explore the issues policymakers will need to consider as this technology evolves."

The Bipartisan Policy Center is a nonprofit organization that combines the best ideas from both political parties to promote health, security, and opportunity for all Americans. Throughout this project, BPC will convene panels and working groups of cross-sector experts and the resulting dialogue, commentary, reports, white papers, and issue briefs will be available to the public.

To learn more about the initiative and keep up to date with future events and releases, click here.

ABOUT THE XR ASSOCIATION

The XR Association promotes the dynamic global growth of the XR industry, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed-reality, and future immersive technology. XRA is leading the way for the responsible development and adoption of XR by convening stakeholders, developing best practices and research, and advocating on behalf of its members and the greater XR industry.

Founded by Google, HTC Vive, Microsoft, Oculus from Facebook, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, the XR Association represents the broad ecosystem of the XR industry including headset manufacturers, technology platforms, component and peripheral companies, internet infrastructure companies, enterprise solution providers, and corporate end-users.

SOURCE XR Association

