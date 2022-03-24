XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is XRF Scientific's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that XRF Scientific had debt of AU$4.49m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from AU$4.73m over a year. But it also has AU$4.64m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$148.2k net cash.

A Look At XRF Scientific's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, XRF Scientific had liabilities of AU$7.59m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$2.82m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$4.64m and AU$4.89m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$882.6k.

Having regard to XRF Scientific's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the AU$88.3m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, XRF Scientific also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, XRF Scientific grew its EBIT by 67% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine XRF Scientific's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While XRF Scientific has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, XRF Scientific recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about XRF Scientific's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of AU$148.2k. And we liked the look of last year's 67% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think XRF Scientific's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with XRF Scientific .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

