XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.025

XRF Scientific Limited's (ASX:XRF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.025 on 14th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

XRF Scientific's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last dividend, XRF Scientific is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 155% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from A$0.015 total annually to A$0.025. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. XRF Scientific might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. XRF Scientific has impressed us by growing EPS at 50% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that XRF Scientific could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On XRF Scientific's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for XRF Scientific that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

