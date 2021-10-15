XRF Scientific's (ASX:XRF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for XRF Scientific:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = AU$6.0m ÷ (AU$48m - AU$8.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, XRF Scientific has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

roce
roce

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at XRF Scientific. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 25%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On XRF Scientific's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what XRF Scientific has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 330% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

