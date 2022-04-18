XRF Scientific's (ASX:XRF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on XRF Scientific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$7.3m ÷ (AU$50m - AU$7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, XRF Scientific has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for XRF Scientific compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering XRF Scientific here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from XRF Scientific. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, XRF Scientific has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 349% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

