XRP Army Drives Bumper Sales in Ripple Stock Despite SEC Probe

mark peterson
Ian Allison
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Accredited investors are falling over themselves to grab pre-IPO equity in budding cryptocurrency unicorns like BlockFi, Dapper Labs and Kraken, according to Linqto, a firm that buys equity in young tech firms before they hit the public markets.

But out of a crypto-heavy basket of unlisted company shares, Ripple Labs, creator of the XRP token, is the stock that Linqto users are buying the most.

“We don’t act like a broker, but rather we put our money upfront and buy pre-IPO tech company shares from early founders, investors and employees that need to liquidate shares for whatever reason – that might be to buy a house or send a kid to college,” Nick Burrafato, director of digital asset sales at Linqto, said in an interview.

“We also retain ownership of a percentage of each and every investment we make until the company exits," he said.

It’s perhaps no surprise there’s a strong demand for private equity in crypto companies given events like crypto exchange Coinbase’s direct listing last year. Coinbase's stock was changing hands on the Linqto platform at $32 a share just nine months before it listed at over $350, according to Burrafato.

To date, more than $50 million of private equity in Ripple Labs has been sold since Linqto launched two years ago, Burrafato said. And that’s despite the crypto firm’s legal wranglings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple has long made its intentions of going public clear. In January 2020, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said an initial public offering was a “natural evolution” for the company, hinting that a listing could occur later that year. Following the SEC's action against Ripple Labs in December 2020, he said the firm would wait until the issue was resolved before going public.

“We were selling Ripple shares long before the SEC case,” Burrafato said. “Many of our members hold digital assets and they were emboldened by this case with the SEC, and decided they wanted to have a piece of Ripple equity as well as XRP.”

Linqto has a long-standing agreement with the Uphold trading platform to allow users to pay for their chosen slice of private equity using cryptocurrency, including XRP, which has a significant presence on the Uphold.

“Uphold has lots of users who are part of the XRP Army, if you will, so there’s an affinity there,” Uphold Chief Revenue Officer Robin O’Connell said in an interview.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber Is Pushing Its ‘Super App’ Plans With Broader Offerings in This Market

    The ride-sharing company is adding tickets for trains, buses, and planes, as well as car rentals, to its U.K. app this year.

  • HSBC Starts Metaverse Fund for Private Banking Clients in Asia

    The Metaverse Discretionary Strategy aims to capture growth opportunities globally from the development of the metaverse ecosystem.

  • Salesforce (CRM) to Offer Customer 360 Solution Suite to Bose

    Salesforce (CRM) inks a deal to provide Salesforce Customer 360 solution to premium audio product seller Bose.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?

    Tesla's potential stock split is stirring up a lot of excitement among investors, but this one move isn't guaranteed to boost the share price.

  • Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although out of investor favor for now, these fundamentally strong stocks have all that it takes for a solid rebound.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]