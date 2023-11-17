X’s job search tool is now live on the web

You’ll still need to use third-party websites to complete an application.

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
X

The LinkedIn-like job search tool that X has been experimenting with is now live. A beta version of the feature launched in August to verified users, but the web version of the tool is now open to everyone on X, with iOS and Android availability expected “soon,” according to the company.

The job search feature appears to already be populated with open positions at numerous tech companies, including those run by Elon Musk. There are currently roles listed for SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink, as well as X and Musk’s newest venture, x.ai.

While Musk previously promised “we will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool,” it appears to be very basic for now. Users can browse job listings and descriptions, but are directed to third-party sites to complete an application, even for roles at X. Elsewhere, the company has been testing “job cards” so that individual postings are more easily shareable throughout the platform.

But there have been signs the company has more ambitious plans for career-oriented features on its “everything app.” The company recently updated its privacy policy to note that it may collect data related to users’ employment history for “job applications and recommendations.” This may hint at some kind of recruiting feature for X or other, more advanced job finding features down the line.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says X is changing its algorithm to highlight smaller accounts

    The company formerly known as Twitter is preparing to roll out a "major update" to its algorithm, according to a recent post by X owner Elon Musk. While today the app's For You feed surfaces popular and trending posts from its broader network alongside highlights from those you follow, the new algorithm will surface posts from smaller accounts, Musk said. It would also allow smaller creators the opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience, which fits into Musk's plan to turn X into a creator platform.

  • Google Search and Chrome are getting new tools to help users find discounts

    Google is coming for Honey and other deal-finding tools by introducing new features on Search and Chrome to help users find discounts. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it's adding a designated page for deals on Search, while Chrome is getting features that proactively look for discount codes and provide users with price insights. The new deals search results page on Search is designed to help users find products that are on sale from across the web in one designated spot.

  • Mastodon takes on Twitter/X by bringing 'lists' to mobile

    Mastodon, the open source, decentralized alternative to Twitter/X, is adding a feature to its app that will help make the transition smoother for newcomers: Lists. The company today announced the Mastodon app for Android is adding the much-in-demand feature, which allows users to create custom lists around specific topics or interests. Previously, Mastodon users could only access the Lists feature via the web, which made it difficult to keep up with topics the same way you could on Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X. Mastodon's user interface is also a bit more cumbersome on the web, as you could only add and remove people from lists either by editing the list itself or from their user profile.

  • CreateSafe, the company behind Grimes’ voice cloning tool, launches new AI tools

    After a song using AI deepfakes of Drake and the Weeknd’s voices was taken down after becoming a viral hit, Grimes shocked the public when she tweeted that she would split 50% of the revenue with anyone who wanted to use her voice in AI-generated songs. A week later, Grimes debuted Elf.Tech, an open-source AI voice software that allows artists to replicate her voice in their songs and pocket half of the royalties. Despite many musicians feeling threatened by AI, the Canadian electronic artist (and co-parent to children with Elon Musk who has just launched an AI company of his own) is doubling down on her stance regarding the use of AI music tools.

  • Google's AI-powered search tool can help tackle your holiday shopping

    Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.

  • Twitch launches Privacy Center to educate users about their personal data

    In the name of transparency and accessibility, Twitch launched its new Privacy Center to educate users, after conducting "extensive research" and finding that many of its users had no idea how their personal data is collected and used. The Privacy Center, which launched on Thursday, is designed to provide "clear, actionable information" about privacy rights, Mel De Leon, Twitch's Principal Product Manager of Privacy said in a statement to TechCrunch. The project was created with "meaningful transparency and usability."

  • Fortnite players can now submit audio clips as evidence when reporting in-game abuse

    Epic has introduced a feature called voice reporting for Fortnite that will allow players to submit 5-minute audio clips to moderators when reporting harmful online behavior. It'll automatically be applied for anyone under 18.

  • GM absorbs commercial EV unit BrightDrop, CEO is out

    BrightDrop, the commercial EV subsidiary of General Motors that launched in 2021, is being swallowed up by its parent company. GM said Thursday that BrightDrop — a "startup" that spun out of the automaker's Global Innovation organization to become a wholly owned subsidiary — will become part of GM. BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz, who was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Redpoint Ventures before taking the top post, has stepped down from the CEO role and will no longer be employed by GM, the company confirmed.

  • What is a bench coach in MLB?

    Four of the seven managers hired this offseason have experience as a bench coach. But what exactly does a bench coach do?

  • Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs. Ravens score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

    For the first time since Week 2, two contending teams are facing off on Thursday Night Football.

  • Meta brings us a step closer to AI-generated movies

    Meta his morning debuted Emu Video, an evolution of the tech giant's image generation tool, Emu. "A dog running across a grassy knoll"), image or a photo paired with a description, Emu Video can generate a four-second animated clip. Emu Video's clips can be edited with a complementary AI model called Emu Edit, which was also announced today.

  • The swift rise and fall of Rep. George Santos: A timeline

    The House Ethics Committee issued a report Thursday finding “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.

  • 'Marvels' star Iman Vellani talks deleted scenes, Young Avengers and having Stephen King in her corner against toxic trolls

    "Having Stephen King in anyone's corner is pretty awesome," Vellani says.

  • The best credit cards to save money on your next Disney vacation

    The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.

  • Guard Azzi Fudd will not play in No. 8 UCONN's game vs. No. 20 Maryland

    The Washington, D.C.-area native is not available after being injured at practice.

  • Google is opening up its Bard AI chatbot to teenagers

    Google is opening up access to Bard, its conversational AI tool, to teens in most countries around the world. Teens who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access the chatbot in English, with support for more languages to come in the future. The expanded launch comes with "safety features and guardrails" to protect teens, Google says.

  • The best Black Friday 2023 deals on Apple products: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more

    AirPods under $100? AirTags for $22 apiece? A flagship Apple Watch for $299? All that and more — but not for long.

  • A comprehensive list of all the early Black Friday sales you can shop right now — you’re welcome

    Don't wait to start saving.

  • Stefon Diggs addresses brother Trevon's public calls for him to move on from Bills

    "Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Stefon Diggs told reporters.

  • 8 Black Friday tech deals to shop right now that you don’t want to miss — as low as $13

    You don't have to wait to shop the best Black Friday tech deals of the year. Right now, get best sellers from Sonos, Cosori, Oral-B, Courant and more for cheaper.