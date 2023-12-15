Xxentria invests $45 million to make first U.S. metal composite facility in Mt. Pleasant

A mural painted by local artist Bedford Smith is visible as visitors enter North Main Street in downtown Mt. Pleasant in Maury County, Tenn.

Xxentria Technology will invest $45 million to establish its first U.S. metal composite production facility in Mt. Pleasant, according to a state announcement this week.

Xxentria will create 85 new jobs at the Cherry Glen Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, in Maury County, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said in a media release.

Gov. Bill Lee said the state's business-friendly environment is the reason such companies are expanding or relocating to Tennessee.

"Global brands continue choosing to invest in Tennessee thanks to our low cost of doing business, highly skilled workforce and central location," Lee said in the press release. "I thank Xxentria for selecting the Volunteer State as home to its first U.S. location and believe these 85 new jobs will positively impact families across Maury County for years to come.”

Based in Taiwan, Xxentria Technology Materials Company, Ltd., is a leading manufacturer of metal composite material. The Tennessee location will serve the automotive industry with the composite panels used to manufacture truck and trailer bodies.

Xxentria’s expansion to Tennessee results from years of research to locate a manufacturing facility in closer proximity to Xxentria’s U.S. customer base. The Mt. Pleasant plant will house equipment capable of two lines for lamination and one line for fabrication.

“The State of Tennessee has a pro-business climate and is aggressively attracting international manufacturing companies like ours," Xxentria CEO Howard Cheng said. "Establishing a manufacturing operation in Tennessee will allow us to better collaborate and serve our valued customers throughout North America while demonstrating that Taiwanese innovation has a home in the southeastern U.S.”

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in approximately 3,500 job commitments and $4.8 billion in capital investment.

"The City of Mount Pleasant continues to attract international investment in no small part due to the local investments made in the Select Tennessee Certified Cherry Glen Industrial Park, infrastructure improvements, and high-quality education and workforce development programs," Mt Pleasant Mayor Bill White said.

"We would like to thank Xxentria for selecting Mount Pleasant as the location for their new manufacturing facility. Additionally, we would like to thank TNECD, TVA, NACC, MTIDA, SCTDD, MPPS, IDB of Maury County, and the Maury Alliance for their continued economic development teamwork and support, making announcements like this possible.”

Jay Powell is a reporter for The Daily Herald.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Xxentria invests $45 million for metal composite facility in Mt. Pleasant