XXXTentacion murder suspect intimidated witness who flipped, prosecutors say

One of the men accused of killing rapper XXXTentacion threatened an alleged co-conspirator who flipped and testified against him, according to prosecutors.

“I heard that I was a police a— n----, I work for the police, I’m doing a white man’s job and I’m a sell out,” Robert Allen testified Thursday, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

Allen was quoting the words of Trayvon Newsome, according to prosecutors. Newsome is one of three men on trial for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion in South Florida in 2018.

Allen, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other three men. Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams pleaded not guilty.

Broward County sheriff’s deputy David Alvarez testified Thursday that Newsome yelled at Allen, “There he is, working with the police, the po-po,” and “You’re working with the white man now,” according to local NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The trial started Jan. 18 with jury selection, and Allen’s testimony began Wednesday.

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorcycle shop in Fort Lauderdale with his friend Leonard Kerr.

As the two men were driving away, an SUV cut them off and boxed them in. Two gun-toting men got out of the SUV. Prosecutors say they were Boatwright and Newsome, while Williams drove the SUV and Allen rode in the passenger’s seat.

One of the men shot into the vehicle and killed XXXTentacion. Allen identified Boatwright as the shooter when he testified Wednesday.