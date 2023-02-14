As XXXTentacion murder trial continues, Drake is trying to get out of testifying

Internationally acclaimed rapper Drake is hoping to avoid testifying in the XXXTentacion murder trial: His lawyers argue that it “places an unreasonable and oppressive burden” on the Canadian rapper and adds “more layers of celebrity and notoriety to a tragic and unfortunate event.”

On Thursday, a Broward judge threatened Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, with a contempt charge if he doesn’t show up for a deposition in the trial of three men accused of robbing and murdering XXXTentacion, a South Florida rapper who was an emerging star until his death in 2018.

“No evidence has been provided to substantiate the assertion that [Drake] in any way contributed to, had knowledge of, or participated in the alleged incident,” Drake’s attorney Bradford M. Cohen wrote. “...To mandate that he appear for deposition for something that he very clearly has no relevant knowledge of is unreasonable.”

Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, who represents defendant Dedrick Williams, has tried to get Drake on the stand for weeks, pointing to a feud between the two rappers. However, Drake — one of the biggest names in hip-hop — missed a deposition scheduled for Jan. 27.

The Canadian rapper is now expected to show up via Zoom next week.

The social media beef between Drake and XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had the internet buzzing with unsubstantiated conspiracy theories linking Drake to the South Florida rapper’s killing.

A month before his death, XXXTentacion referenced Drake in an ominous Instagram post: “if anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi.” The rapper later claimed his account was hacked.

As it stands, no evidence has connected Drake to the murder other than him being added to the witness list in December, as first reported by the Miami Herald.

Drake needs to appear via Zoom on Feb. 24. If he doesn’t, he’s required to show up to court on Feb. 27, during which he could face a contempt charge as well as jail time or fines.