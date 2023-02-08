XXXTentacion pal who narrowly escaped before rapper’s murder testifies

The man who was riding in a car with rapper XXXTentacion seconds before the rising star was murdered in 2018 testified Tuesday at trial.

Leonard Kerr was with XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Onfroy, on June 18, 2018, at a motorcycle shop. The two were leaving the shop in the rapper’s BMW when an SUV boxed them and two men with guns hopped out.

One of the armed men trained his weapon on Kerr and told him not to move, Kerr said. The other focused on XXXTentacion and tried to yank the rapper’s chain from his neck. Kerr took that moment to open the passenger’s door and make a run for it.

“If I run, I can get shot, but I can live. If I sit...” said Kerr, his voice trailing off at trial Tuesday. He explained that he heard at least two gunshots as he ran.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the case. A fourth man, 26-year-old Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to testify against the other three men.

Boatwright is accused of firing the fatal shots; Newsome, of being the other gunman; and Williams, of driving the SUV that boxed in Kerr and XXXTentacion. Allen admitted to riding in the SUV’s passenger seat.

In opening statements, prosecutors said the four men were planning to rob whoever they could find in South Florida when they stumbled into XXXTentacion at Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale.

XXXTentacion, who died at age 20, was an ascending star whose second album, “?,” topped the charts in March 2018.

