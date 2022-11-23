Xybion Digital (CVE:XYBN) shareholders have earned a 12% return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Xybion Digital Inc. (CVE:XYBN) share price is up 12% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 3.8% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Xybion Digital

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Xybion Digital saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 13% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Xybion Digital boasts a total shareholder return of 12% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 6.7% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xybion Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Xybion Digital , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Guernsey gives £20,000 to Pakistan flood appeal

    Guernsey's overseas aid commission match funds a donation from the island's rotary club.

  • EU May Suspend Some of the Bloc’s Funds Earmarked for Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Commission may suspend some of the EU funds allocated to Hungary since the country has failed to put into law measures meant to fight corruption and bolster the rule of law, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collatera

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by Europe

    Decision welcomed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Germany players cover mouths in protest for World Cup photo

    Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday in protest at FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.

  • Scholz Pledges to End Germany’s Over-Reliance on China, Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz doubled down on his government’s promise to end Germany’s “one-sided dependence” on Russia and China for energy and trade, part of a sweeping rethink of the nation’s commercial ties triggered by the war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collatera

  • Driver who filmed road rage motorist undertaking her is punished for lane-hogging

    Philip Baxter undertook the woman who was in the fast lane of the A45 in Nene Valley Way, Northampton.

  • As China’s Covid Strategy Shifts, So Does Consumer Sentiment

    Covid cases continue to rise while violent protests broke out at the iPhone-producing factory. Many cities are under some form of lockdown, yet officials promise that economic activity will be disrupted as little as possible.

  • We are diversifying, Scholz says as German business warns against hurting China ties

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner. "The mistake of dependence as with Russia will not happen again," he said at an economic forum organised by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, referring to Germany's decades-long reliance on Russian energy supplies. His comments came after representatives of German industry reacted critically to a leaked draft of Berlin's new China strategy and called for more political support in diversifying trade and securing key raw materials from elsewhere.

  • One of China's biggest retailers is cutting executive pay to create a fund to help lower-level employees buy homes

    The move follows Chinese government's push to close the country's income wealth gap through its "common prosperity" policy that impacts billionaires.

  • China committee, Trump’s 2024 run, reports of Supreme Court leak: 3 things to watch in politics

    Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to break down the top political stories this week as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to form special committee on China, Kamala Harris visits the Philippines, Trump kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign, and allegations surface of another Supreme Court breach.

  • Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight

    The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington's strategy to combat global warming, adding the bite of direct sanctions to its toolkit of tax incentives, diplomatic nudges and complex, slow-moving multilateral accords. Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who rolled back environmental protections and pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon, a crucial buffer against climate change.

  • Grayscale Is the ‘Cash Cow’ of Silbert’s Empire, Ark’s Wood Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital-asset manager Grayscale Investments is now the crown jewel of Barry Silbert’s once-$10 billion Digital Currency Group conglomerate, in the eyes of Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade. Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge-fund managers were adding to high-conviction stocks as the market continued to drop in the third quarter.