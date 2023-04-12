Xylazine, a veterinary drug often mixed with fentanyl, labeled 'emerging threat'

The Biden administration on Wednesday labeled xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that is often mixed with fentanyl, an "emerging threat" and announced efforts to stop its spread.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said his office is seeking $11 million to help create a strategy to stop its spread, develop an antidote and research how it has gotten into the drug supply, according to the Associated Press.

Most recently, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public health alert, reporting that the drug had spread to 48 states.

Congress too wants to make xylazine a controlled substance, and last month it introduced bipartisan legislation to help the DEA and local law enforcement "get xylazine off our streets," said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

LATEST: How xylazine – a tranquilizer showing up in fentanyl – makes it harder to slow overdose deaths

Known as the street drug "tranq," "tranq dope" or "zombie heroin," xylazine is dangerous because it depresses breathing, lengthens overdoses, and causes skin ulcers and sores that last for months.

In 2020, the drug was detected in about 800 drug deaths in the U.S., most of them in the Northeast. By 2021, it was present in more than 3,000 fatalities, with the most in the South, according to a report last year from the DEA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xylazine, mixed with fentanyl, labeled 'emerging threat' by US