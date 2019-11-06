Our Take On Xylem Inc.'s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary

Patrick Decker became the CEO of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Xylem

How Does Patrick Decker's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Xylem Inc. has a market cap of US$14b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.3m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over US$8.0b, we found that their median CEO total compensation was US$11m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

That means Patrick Decker receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a large company. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Xylem has changed over time.

NYSE:XYL CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is Xylem Inc. Growing?

Xylem Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 28% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 3.3% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Xylem Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Xylem Inc. for providing a total return of 63% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Patrick Decker is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Xylem shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.