Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.2% Yield

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Xylem's shares before the 21st of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.33 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Xylem stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $107.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Xylem paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 56% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Xylem's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Xylem's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Xylem has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has Xylem got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Xylem paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Xylem from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Xylem, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Xylem you should be aware of.

