With Xylem, Smart Water Isn't Just for Drinking

When investors hear about water companies, they typically think of utilities -- a traditionally safe corner of their portfolio.

However, water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is bringing smart tech to the water industry, and its solutions may deliver healthy returns for investors while saving money for its customers as well.

Let's solve water

Xylem is named after a Greek word for the tissue that transports water in plants, meant to highlight the engineering and technology-based focus the company has toward water efficiencies. Its motto is "Let's Solve Water", explained this way:

We deliver advanced technology, equipment and solutions that solve our customers' most critical water challenges. Our vision is simple: We devote our technology, time and talent to advance the smarter use of water. We look to a future where global water issues do not exist.

Xylem serves utilities and industrial entities with both commercial and residential customers across the full water cycle. That includes everything from the delivery and measurement of drinking and process water to the collection, testing, and treatment of wastewater, even its return to the environment. What happens within that cycle makes Xylem an exciting water technology company.

For example, transportation and treatment includes monitoring and control technology with remote access and smart, connected networks that boost energy efficiency and reduce downtime and maintenance costs. The growing measurement and control solutions segment includes analytical instrumentation, providing cloud-based data analytics and remote oversight for leak detection and pressure monitoring, giving customers information that contributes to safe and efficient water processes.

A strong brand

Xylem operates three segments: water infrastructure, applied water, and measurement & control solutions. Across those segments, the end markets by percentage of sales in 2018 were utilities at 50%, industrial at 35%, commercial at 10%, and residential at 5%. As shown below, while organic growth and revenue are spread pretty evenly among the business segments, the company has been gradually growing smart water technologies in the measurement & control solutions segment.

Segment Q2 2019 Organic Growth Q2 2019 Revenue as % of Total 2018 Revenue as % of Total 2017 Revenue as % of Total Water Infrastructure 6% 42% 42% 43% Applied Water 4% 29% 29% 30% Measurement & Control Solutions 6% 29% 29% 27%

Within measurement & control solutions, its smart technologies platform -- Advanced Infrastructure Analytics (AIA) -- posted 10% organic growth with greater than 30% order growth "from building interest in the AIA platform" during the first quarter.

Smart solutions

Management sees smart solutions as the key to the main issues utilities currently face. They include water losses during distribution, energy consumption at utilities, and stormwater overflow as weather events continue to put growing pressure on water systems and networks. Its work also seeks to focus attention on environmental protection, and the aging infrastructure in the United States with leak detection technology. And according to the company, there are many value levers from smart solutions, including:

Safety: Increased safety and control throughout water and wastewater operations.

Operational cost: Reducing the energy and maintenance cost in the distribution network.

Resilience: Identify, predict and prevent failures and downtime in critical equipment.

Flexibility: Increased flexibility to handle different situations (e.g. volumes, parameters) with existing infrastructure.