Y-12 FCU's Boston named a 2023 Credit Union Rock Star

Lynn Boston of Y-12 Federal Credit Union is among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2023 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine.

The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors from a wide range of disciplines who inspire and innovate to advance the missions of their credit unions. Members of the 11th class of Rock Stars were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation, and passion, a news release said.

Boston works as a chief people officer at Y-12 Federal Credit Union headquartered in Oak Ridge. Her story appears on CUNA News.

"Simple is my mantra," Boston said in the news release. "If you keep things simple, employees enjoy it."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Y-12 Federal Credit Union's Lynn Boston named a 2023 Rock Star