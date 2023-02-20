Y&G Corporation Bhd (KLSE:Y&G) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Y&G Corporation Bhd (KLSE:Y&G) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Y&G Corporation Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM23m ÷ (RM389m - RM38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Y&G Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 5.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Y&G Corporation Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 22%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Y&G Corporation Bhd thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Y&G Corporation Bhd has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 21% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Y&G Corporation Bhd does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

