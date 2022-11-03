‘Y’all got to leave sometime’: Man assaults two Broadway Pizza employees, police say

A man became irate after trying to return an order.

On Nov. 1, Derrus Jamison walked into the Broadway Pizza on Broad Avenue.

Jamison approached two employees and attempted to return a partial order, police said.

The employees told him, they could only swap complete orders.

Jamison became irate, saying “y’all got to leave sometime. I’m not trying to have any trouble,” before lifting his shirt revealing a .40 Smith and Wesson gun, according to an affidavit,

Jamison was detained before the police arrived.

Derrus Jamison has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Jamison has a court date on Nov. 3.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: