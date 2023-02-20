Yü Group PLC's (LON:YU.) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Yü Group (LON:YU.) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 110% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Yü Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yü Group is:

58% = UK£8.0m ÷ UK£14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.58 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Yü Group's Earnings Growth And 58% ROE

To begin with, Yü Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10.0% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Yü Group's considerable five year net income growth of 37% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Yü Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 30% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Yü Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Yü Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Yü Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Yü Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Yü Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

