Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2022, Y-mAbs Therapeutics had cash of US$115m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$102m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Y-mAbs Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 17% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 5.7% over the same period. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Y-mAbs Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$149m and burnt through US$102m last year, which is 68% of the company's market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Y-mAbs Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Y-mAbs Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

