‘Y’all Not Finna Try Unc’: Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s Defense After Veteran Actor Says He’s Never Heard of ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.

During an interview on the red carpet at the premiere of his newly directed film “a Journal for Jordan,” the 66-year-old star was informed that Idris’ auditioned to act alongside him in his 2016 Oscar-winning film “Fences.” Washington then was asked if he was familiar with the “Snowfall” star, who gained recognition for his role as Franklin Saint on the FX crime drama series.

Denzel Washington (L) and Damson Idris (R). Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Appearing genuinely perplexed, the “Malcolm X” star asked, “Who are you talking about? I don’t know who that is. What show? ‘Snowfall’? No disrespect, Damson, no disrespect.”

Though fans had their fun with the short clip — many thought Washington referred to the 30-year-old as “Dancin” instead of Damson — they were quick to come to his defense, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Y’all not finna try Unc (Denzel Washington) like he a hating ass old head, he really ain’t know who Damson Idris was & he even said ‘I’ll go find out’ so he’s gonna research him & see his work & Damson will get that exposure lol.”

Y’all not finna try Unc (Denzel Washington) like he a hating ass old head, he really ain’t know who Damson Idris was & he even said “I’ll go find out” so he’s gonna research him & see his work & Damson will get that exposure lol — Tip (@Tiff2xs) December 11, 2021

“I first heard of Damson Idris from girls saying he was fine on Twitter.. & that was just a few months ago,” wrote another person. “So it’s not a surprise that Denzel Washington, who says he doesn’t have social media at all, doesn’t know of him.”

I first heard of Damson Idris from girls saying he was fine on Twitter.. & that was just a few months ago. So it's not a surprise that Denzel Washington, who says he doesn't have social media at all, doesn't know of him. — J Boogie (@raesofsunn) December 12, 2021

“Snowfall is a show thats gained most if not all its traction thru social media, but yall are confused why Denzel f-ckin Washington doesnt know who Damson Idris is LOL,” commented a third.

Snowfall is a show thats gained most if not all its traction thru social media but yall are confused why Denzel fuckin Washington doesnt know who Damson Idris is LOL — The Heehee Ni**a Screaming (@TheDiorHomie) December 11, 2021

Earlier this week, Idris became a trending topic following his viral impression of the veteran actor. Check it out below.

Damson Idris with the Denzel Washington impression pic.twitter.com/RXYS9X3liN — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 3, 2021

