Yacht with 170 migrants towed to southern Greek port

·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has towed a yacht carrying 170 migrants to a port on the country’s southern mainland after the vessel sent out a distress signal while sailing off the southern coast of Greece.

The yacht arrived in the port of Kalamata on Monday, the coast guard said. It did not have any further details on where it had set sail from, what its intended destination had been or what the nationalities of those on board were.

Authorities said a passing cargo ship initially began towing the yacht Sunday after it lost steering more than 50 nautical miles (57 miles) southwest of Cape Tenaro, also known as Cape Matapan, the southernmost tip of mainland Greece.

For years Greece has been a key entry point into the European Union for people fleeing violence and poverty in the Mideast, Africa and Asia. But authorities have increasingly been cracking down, particularly on the formerly most popular routes from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, where cheap dinghies are most commonly used.

Smugglers using larger boats in the past have set sail from Egypt or Turkey in an attempt to cross much of the Mediterranean Sea and head directly to Italy.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Tempur Sealy (TPX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Tempur Sealy (TPX) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • ‘It’s up to us’: Ben Crump calls for justice at Andrew Brown’s funeral

    Demonstrators in North Carolina have been calling for police to release full body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Andrew Brown

  • Baidu rolls out paid driverless taxi service in Beijing

    Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company to commercialize autonomous driving operations in China. Unlike previous Baidu autonomous driving demonstrations in Beijing, this was the first time there was no safety driver sitting behind the wheel. Up to 10 Apollo “robotaxis” are now operating simultaneously in an area of about 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles), picking up and dropping off passengers at eight stops in Shougang Park in western Beijing.

  • Hamilton-Verstappen battle promises thrilling F1 season

    Three intense wheel-to-wheel races with dogged defending and aggressive overtaking have made the Formula One season a thrilling battle so far, with veteran Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title and Max Verstappen going all out to stop him. Hamilton's victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix was his second of the season and 97th of his glittering career. It also ensured all the races this year have seen Hamilton and Verstappen finish in the top two positions, with Verstappen winning one after going so close to winning the season's opener in Bahrain.

  • New U.S. COVID cases fall for third week, deaths lowest since July

    Nearly a third of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 44% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan again led the states in new cases per capita, though new infections fell 26% last week compared with the previous seven days, the Reuters analysis showed. New cases also fell in Colorado and Minnesota, the states with the next highest rates of infection based on population.

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • ‘Rising stars’: Boys killed after leaving KC Ramadan service were community leaders

    “This incident has really shook us all,” said one member of the mosque, who knew the boys. Kansas City police said it was clear these two were ‘rising stars.’

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tuscany, Italy

    Courtesy VRBOPodere La Specola, Tuscany, Italy (Vrbo): The Roaring Twenties are back, baby! Or so we are all desperately hoping. Summer 2021 is the time to trade in your flapper-girl fringe and coupe of champagne for a mask with fringe and vaccination records… and a coupe of champagne (not everything has to change in 100 years). And then (safely) book a trip somewhere fabulous. For those whose tastes lean towards da Vinci, this is a Tuscan getaway that will have you bringing out the oil paints and doing your best impression of Mona Lisa. Courtesy VRBO Let’s talk about the most important feature first: the grounds. After a year of being cooped up, it’s time to throw open the doors and permanently declare your life al fresco. This expansive yard is complete with a large pool, a hydromassage tub, plenty of space to lounge, and views that will have you clicking that camera nonstop. Courtesy VRBO Podere La Specola has plenty of that rustic Italian appeal. But don’t let the weathered stone or antique vibes fool you. This is an old-school villa. Read: large and fit for an extended family. Or, in this case, your 17 closest vaccinated friends. Courtesy VRBO If you get tired of your immediate surroundings (unimaginable, I know), you can get those steps in while you wander a little farther afield. The property is surrounded by everything on the quintessential Tuscan countryside checklist: olive groves, rolling green hills, and a bucolic forest. Courtesy VRBO Can’t imagine leaving? No problem. While the on-site owners (don’t worry, they live in their own private space on the property) might object to you permanently moving in, there is a 5-14 night minimum, which means you have a great excuse to plan a nice long vacation. Sorry, boss, it’s mandatory. Courtesy VRBO “La Specola” means “observatory” in Italian, a nod to one of the home’s former residents. Among his many renaissance-man accolades, Marsilio Ficino was an astrologer and a teacher of the Medicis. Don’t forget the recommended bedtime story after a night gazing at the stars: “Good Night, Barbera.” Courtesy VRBO This property is made up of a main house and two annexes. While each has its own set of living areas and bedrooms, the main house is where the communal areas for eating, drinking, and catching up on all the year’s craziest events are. Courtesy VRBO The second most important feature of this (and any) holiday home: the option to add on an in-home chef. Homemade pizza and authentic bolognese, anyone? Courtesy VRBO Who needs to eat in the finest establishments to be found in Florence or Rome—or the nearby village of Figline Valdarno—when you have this dining setup in your very own (temp) home. Courtesy VRBO In America, a home filled and furnished with antiques might be considered something of a poseur. In Tuscany, it’s an authentic expression of being hundreds of years old. Those copper pots? Brand new at time of purchase. Courtesy VRBO Some old houses skimp on the bathrooms—indoor plumbing took awhile to catch on, after all—but not here, where your crew of 18 has 10.5 baths to enjoy. Courtesy VRBO Like all quality, centuries-old villas, this country home can sleep generations of family members in the nine bedrooms. Or, if you’re one of those unfortunate souls who has been living that family life during a long, hard quarantine, it can sleep up to 18 of your best friends. Courtesy VRBO It’s impossible to believe you could ever want more than this little forkful of paradise—more than two social plans in a week has many of us running for solitude these days. But if you want to stretch your legs outside of the beautiful grounds of Podere La Specola, Florence is just a short drive away, as is the famed outlet shopping center known as The Mall. Courtesy VRBO The bedding may be thoroughly modern, but the wall art gives you a little taste of the local Renaissance flair. Courtesy VRBO To truly embrace the revival of the Roaring Twenties, we should be thinking in multiples: vacations, parties, massages. But planning out your travel and spa schedule can be so stressful. You should probably book a trip to Tuscany and get to work on your calendar while relaxing near an olive grove. Bottoms up!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • The 6 Best Public Sculpture Parks to Visit This Spring and Summer

    Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by Kasmin Gallery, this rooftop exhibition space of its 509 West 27th Street location can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by Future Green, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

  • Wake Up Call: Gorgeous skies in Nantucket, Kennebunkport

    Monday's Wake Up Call features some gorgeous skies over Nantucket and Kennebunkport.

  • Procession held for Delmar police officer killed in line of duty

    A procession was held Sunday for a Delaware police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officers gave a final salute to Heacook's 22 years of service as the procession began around 2 p.m. at Shock Trauma in Baltimore for Delmar, Delaware, police Cpl. Keith Heacook. The police escort, which was comprised of officers from Delaware and Maryland, took Heacook through the streets of Baltimore and interstates before returning to the Delmar community in which he served.