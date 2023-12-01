All I yacht for Christmas: A guide to South Florida’s holiday boat parades 2023

This December, flotillas covered from bow to stern in Christmas elves and reindeer, festive tinsel and dancing Santa Clauses in palm-tree shirts will deck our waterways during several holiday boat parades across South Florida.

Here are eight events from Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale to Miami to help keep your Christmas spirits afloat.

North Palm Beach

What: Even if South Florida’s first seasonal deep freeze (ahem, 55 degrees) doesn’t linger through the weekend, that’ll hardly dampen spirits on the Intracoastal Waterway, where 80 Christmas light-covered boats will set sail for the 29th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade. That decked-out procession, presented by Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with free boat entry and thousands of dollars in cash prizes up for grabs for best-decorated vessel. Wave a flashlight when you see passing boats with flashing amber beacons, and uniformed Marines and volunteers aboard will make dockside pickups for Toys for Tots and Little Smiles donations. Call 561-863-0012 or go to MarinePBC.org/boat-parade.

Routes: The twinkling parade will kick off in North Palm Beach and travel the Intracoastal north to Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse (500 Captain Armours Way), led by a traveling fireworks display. There are viewing sites at North Palm Beach Country Club, Juno Park, Bert Winters Park, Sawfish Bay Park, Lighthouse Park, Waterway Park and Harbourside Place. The grand finale will be at Jupiter Lighthouse.

Traffic: The Parker Avenue Bridge will open at 6 p.m., followed by the PGA Bridge at 6:15 p.m., the Donald Ross Bridge around 7 p.m., and the Indiantown Road Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Finally, the Jupiter Federal Bridge should raise at about 7:45 p.m.

Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach

What: The 51st edition of the Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade will push off from the Boynton Harbor Marina, with its usual bedazzled flotilla, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Wave a flashlight to flag any boats with amber-colored beacons, as they’ll be making dockside pickups for Toys for Tots donations (you can also drop off toys at donation boxes at Boynton Harbor Marina, as well as Banana Boat, Prime Catch and Two Georges restaurants). Call 561-600-9097 or go to Boynton-Beach.org.

Routes: The procession will gather around the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana and drift south to the C-15 Canal in Delray Beach (roughly south of Linton Boulevard). For primo views, stake out seating at Boynton Harbor Marina (735 Casa Loma Blvd.), where you’ll also find yuletide music, Santa and children’s activities. Other viewing spots (sans the Jolly Red Man) include Intracoastal Park and Jaycee Park in Boynton Beach and Veterans Park and Knowles Park in Delray Beach.

Traffic: Parking is abundant at many of the viewing parks along the parade route, but most park at Boynton Harbor Marina.

Wellington

What: Why should all those east-of-I-95 towns have all the nautical glamour? With nary an Intracoastal in sight, Wellington suburbia gets down with its annual Holiday Boat Parade, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with 30 decorated boats bobbing the waters of Lake Wellington. Call 561-753-2484 or go to WellingtonFL.gov.

Routes: As it does every year, the flotilla launches from Meadowland Cove around 6:20 p.m., passing behind the Wellington Community Center (12150 Forest Hill Blvd.) at 6:30 p.m., before making a loop around the lake. The center offers the best parade views (though visitors must bring their own seating), and food trucks will be on hand.

Traffic: Parking is abundant in the lots beside Wellington Community Center and Village Hall, accessible via Town Center Drive (12198 Forest Hill Blvd.)

Lantana/Lake Worth Beach

What: Parade brass reports that 50 to 60 vessels festooned in bright lights will cruise around the lake for the ninth annual Lake Osborne Holiday Boat Parade, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The parade, as usual, is funded by the Osborne Yacht Club and by donations from Lantana-area residents. Visit the parade’s Facebook page.

Related Articles

Routes: The two-hour counterclockwise procession will begin at The Hive Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar (ex-Anchor Inn at 2412 Floral Road, Lantana) and motor north, hugging the eastern shoreline before turning around at Lake Worth Road and finishing back at The Hive. The prime vantage point is anywhere along the Lake Osborne Drive perimeter and the John Prince Park campground (2700 Sixth Ave. S., Lake Worth Beach), where food trucks will set up. Volunteers will collect unwrapped toys at The Hive.

Traffic: Parking is plentiful at The Hive and along Lake Osbourne Drive.

Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point and Deerfield Beach

What: With a name as long as the route itself, the 61st annual CHAOS Greater Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach Holiday Boat Parade will chug along the Intracoastal from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15. For this year’s theme — “A Salute to our First Responders” — organizers named Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Ely Fire Cadets as grand marshals. The free flotilla of 50-plus boats, sponsored by CHAOS Fishing, will be livestreamed on YouTube.com/@MyPompanoBeach, and cash prizes will be awarded to best-decorated boats. Call 954-941-2940 or go to Chambermaster.PompanoBeachChamber.com.

Routes: The route will set sail from Lake Santa Barbara and crawl north past the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge and halt around Sullivan Park (1633 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach). Among the live viewing areas are Sullivan Park (1633 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach) and Alsdorf Park (2901 NE 14th St., Pompano Beach). Mitchell Moore Park (901 NW 10th St., Pompano Beach) will show it on a big screen; plan to provide your own chairs.

Traffic: Bridges on Atlantic Boulevard, 14th Street Causeway and Hillsboro Boulevard will be locked upright from 6 p.m. until the final boat passes by.

Boca Raton

What: The city’s 49th annual Holiday Boat Parade will light up the Intracoastal from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16, with $1,000 in prizes heading to winners in three categories (vessels under 25 feet, 26 to 34 feet, over 35 feet). Call 561-393-7700 or go to MyBoca.us.

Routes: The procession will begin at the C-15 canal (on the Delray-Boca border) and travel south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge. Visitors may view the parade at free staging areas at Red Reef Park (1400 N. Ocean Blvd.), Wildflower Park (551 E. Palmetto Park Road) and from Silver Palm Park (600 E. Palmetto Park Road).

Traffic: As the parade passes underneath, bridges will be upright at 6:50 p.m. at Spanish River, 7:20 p.m. at Palmetto Park and 7:30 p.m. at Camino Real. Parking is limited at Wildflower and Silver Palm Parks, but there should be plenty at Red Reef Park.

Fort Lauderdale

What: It’s enough to be serenaded by passing flotillas bedecked in lights and tinsel, but this year’s 52nd annual Winterfest Boat Parade on Dec. 16 adds the R&B majesty of Boyz II Men as grand marshals. The parade gets going at 6:30 p.m. The best family-friendly perch is the Parade Viewing Area at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park (300 Las Olas Circle), which costs $30 for adults and $25 for children 10 and younger. Chairs will be provided, along with more musical serenades from Fort Lauderdale’s own Alexander Star, plus The Shane Duncan Band and Southern Blood. The parade will be streamed live via Winterfest’s Facebook page. A week later, it’s set to be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 on WSVN-Ch. 7. Call 954-241-7938 or go to WinterfestParade.com.

Routes: Stretching from Stranahan House in downtown Fort Lauderdale north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach, the 12-mile route will feature by far South Florida’s biggest fleet of yachts and boats decked out with holiday decorations.

Traffic: Schedules for all eight bridge closings (from 6 to 8:30 p.m.) are listed on the Winterfest Boat Parade website.

Miami

What: At least 75 boats decked out in dancing Santas, twinkling lights and garlands will light up Biscayne Bay during Miami Outboard Club’s 25th annual Holiday Boat Parade starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The procession benefits Centro Hispano Catolico Child Care Center and Centro Mater Foundation, and visitors can donate unwrapped toys at the club (1099 MacArthur Causeway). Call 305-668-6176 or go to MocMiami.com.

Routes: Motorboats will blanket the bay along the Bayfront Park shoreline before the procession hangs north, passing under the MacArthur Causeway, and weaves around Star, Palm and Hibiscus islands before looping back to Bayfront.

Traffic: We’re talking about Miami here, but try the metered spaces and parking garages sprinkled around Bayside Marketplace (401 Biscayne Blvd.), Bayfront Park and Brickell, which is where you’ll find the best viewing areas.