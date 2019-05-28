This Yacht’s Pool, Beach Club and Huge Windows Mean Good Times on the Water

On Saturday, Germany-based shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen launched the 262-foot yacht Excellence (project 6505), which was commissioned by an experienced owner who knew what they wanted. Winch Design, with headquarters in London, conceived the superyacht’s bold and interesting lines as well as its interior design and decor.

Its angular reversed bow will slice through choppy waves, providing a smooth ride for its guests. And the overall exterior lines, reminiscent of a spaceship, emphasize the bridge and owner’s decks that are surrounded on all sides by curved floor-to-ceiling mirrored glass. Abeking & Rasmussen‘s engineering team was able to install these curved-glass panels without visible structural components that would distract from the incredible views—and no doubt those views must be amazing.

Guests (and the owners) will enjoy the yacht’s swimming pool, hot tub and huge beach club, not to mention Excellence‘s limo tenders. And if we know Winch Design, the interior will warrant a full story of its own (owners willing).

“We are very proud of this extraordinary yacht and our exceptional workforce, who mastered all requirements bravely. Never before have glass panels been installed in these dimensions. The unusual lines also repeatedly presented employees with major challenges. Now we have developed and successfully finished this masterpiece and can hardly wait for the sea trials,” said Hans Schaedla, CEO of Abeking & Rasmussen.

Andrew Winch said, “Excellence represents a huge milestone. A completely unique superstructure, she signifies an innovative and exciting new genre for Winch Design.”

Undergoing sea trials and outfitting now, Excellence will be delivered to its owners at some point this summer. Check back for more information as we get it.

