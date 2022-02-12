🌱 Yacht Starship Lawsuit + West Tampa Fights Development Project

Get on up, Tampa! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Periods of sun. High: 67 Low: 42.

1. The COVID-19 testing site at Al Lopez Park is now permanently closed, while the Al Barnes Park testing site will shut down on February 26th as coronavirus cases decline in the Tampa area. Testing will still be available in Hillsborough County at West Tampa Community Resource Center, Progress Village Park, Hillsborough Community College Brandon, and Adventure Island. (Tampa Patch)

2. The owners of Yacht Starship in Tampa are seeking more than $90,000 in damages from Florida Marine Ways & Boatworks of Tarpon Springs Boatyard after a yacht was allegedly damaged during an inspection. The ship claims they had to take their ship to Alabama for a $38,000 repair and lost more revenue from being sidelined. (thetampabay100.com)

3. A developer was planning to build on land that is believed to be the final resting place for a large number of African Americans as well Woodlawn Cemetery in West Tampa, leading to swift public pushback and a fight against an effort for City of Tampa to approve the project. The project faced strong opposition from residents who live in the area. As of Friday, the developer says they are giving up on the project and do not want to be named. (WFLA)

4. Austin-based Tiff's Treats is opening at The Pearl across from Armature Works in Tampa Heights this spring. It will open at 2121 N. Massachusetts Ave. Tiff's sells 10 signature cookies as well as fresh brownies and ice cream sandwiches for in-store pick up. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

5. Family, friends and members of the community came together at Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater on Friday morning to honor the life of fallen Hillsborough County deputy Abigail Bieber. Bieber's family asked for donations be made to select local non-profits instead of flower donations. (WTSP)

Yoga On the Lawn At Armature Works. (9:30 AM)

Second Sunday Art Walk And Vendor Fair At Armature Works. (11:00 AM)

Baseball - Rollins JV Vs. Tampa JV At The University of Tampa Athletics. (1:00 PM)

Young @ Art Exhibition Reception At Tampa Museum of Art. (2:00 PM)

Super Bowl Watch Party At Top Shelf Sports Lounge. (6:00 PM)

Take a virtual tour of Perry Harvey Sr. Park . This Tampa park honors Black History and tells the story of The Scrub and Central Ave ., which was once the heart of business and entertainment for B lack Tampanians during the Segregation Era. (Facebook)

The new Cuban Pathways exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center showcases Tampa's Cuban culture and heritage. (Facebook)

City of Tampa's Human Resources Department is looking for a HRMS Manger. Minimum qualifications are a Bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) in human resources, business or public admin/related field and 5 years experience in HR. (Facebook)

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

