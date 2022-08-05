These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts

If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance.

On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages.

More from Robb Report

The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a team of storytellers, actors, screenwriters, prop makers and former Hollywood producers. These stage-crafted experiences will take you underwater, through dense jungles and across beaches only a few have visited. Clues and riddles will be shared with explorers to solve, and if you need assistance, a “games guide” will be on-hand to help locate the treasures and solve mysteries. Most of the experiences will take place on yachts and near the shores of each tropical destination.

One of the Pelorus yachts for charter in Sardinia - Credit: Pelorus

Pelorus

In Sardinia, for example, you can charter a sailing yacht, such as the Halcyon, and embark on a “historically accurate quest” to find Captain John Rackham’s fabled lost treasure. (Each adventure includes access to other experiences. In this case, once you’ve found the treasure, you can also snorkel, go wine tasting and even golf on the Italian island.) In Indonesia, meanwhile, you can book a traditional Phinisi yacht—like the Lamima or Dunia Baru—that’ll lead you to a treasure hunt in Komodo National Park.

A coin found during one of the experiences - Credit: Pelorus

Pelorus

In Antigua and Barbuda, you’ll retrace the footsteps of the swashbucklers who inspired Pirates of the Caribbean films. Perolus suggest chartering sailing yachts like Eros, which sleeps 12, or a James Bond-esque alternative known as the Okto motor yacht.

Story continues

This isn’t the first time the luxury travel company has curated such experiences. Its most recently launched experience takes yacht owners and guests on a Bond-themed treasure hunt in Greenland where explorers solve clues and use abandoned radar stations as overnight campsites. But the treasure hunts not only offer warmer climates, they also up the ante on the experiences themselves.

“We now have the capability to bring even more realistic narratives to life, adding to the already high return on experiential value we strive to achieve for all our clients,” says CEO and founder Geordie MacKay-Lewis in a statement. “The Mediterranean, Caribbean and Indonesian treasure hunts are only the beginning as we develop new locations worldwide.”

The experiences start at €28,000—but the memories might be harder to put a pricetag on.

Click here for more images of the experiences.

Pelorus Treasure-Hunting Yacht Experiences Slide Cover

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.