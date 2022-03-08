Yacht watch: 'One of the questions' for Russian oligarchs going forward, according to a former CIA officer

The hits keep coming for Russian oligarchs, who are now on the receiving end of economic sanctions levied by Western countries in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s invasion — a unilateral attack that put Russia's richest citizens under the microscope in the first place.

More than 50 high-profile individuals tied to Putin have been targeted with sanctions so far, and two yachts owned by Russian oligarchs are stuck in Western ports. Others are trying to hide their massive toys, though their options may be rather limited.

“One of the questions about all of this is: Where do you put all of these mega yachts?” former CIA officer and Yacht Watch columnist Alex Finley said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “There just are not that many ports in the world that can handle that many large yachts, particularly at the same time, and the facilities to take care of them because these are incredibly technological machines which require enormous amounts of service and upkeep and that knowhow, and those services and shipyards are all here in Europe and the United States.”

Roman Abramovich's Super Yacht Solaris is seen moored at Barcelona Port on March 01, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The European Union (EU) and the U.S. levied sanctions against Russian assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hundreds of civilian deaths in fewer than two weeks amid Russian shelling.

In his State of the Union address on March 1, President Biden addressed the oligarchs directly: “We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets.”

'These aren't quite seizures'

Authorities have been tracking these yachts closely, though many of the oligarchs are doing their best to stay under the radar.

Italian officials are holding the yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, chairman of Russian steel and mining company Severstal, while French authorities impounded the superyacht of Igor Sechin, CEO of oil giant Rosneft.

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey May 29, 2019. Picture taken May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

When German officials honed in on the megayacht owned by Alisher Umanov, however, it was determined that the $600 million yacht’s ownership was tied to a holding company in Malta. This is one way the yacht owners have been able to avoid their property being seized, given that the sanctions are specific to assets held by the individual.

“We had a few — I call them freezes — over the weekend,” Finley said, stressing that there hasn’t been a full crackdown just yet. “These aren't quite seizures because it's not like the boats are being confiscated and will be sold off, but at least for now, those yachts are being held and the owners and the crew are not allowed to approach them.”

Rather than try to hide their vessels somewhere in EU territory, many of these owners have had their yachts transported out of the countries.

Viktor Vekselberg attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Donat Sorokin/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

“Viktor Vekselberg, who is under sanctions in the United States, his yacht is currently in Palma de Mallorca here in Spain, but a lot of the other yachts have left and have started heading to various different places,” Finley said. “A number of them seem to be going to the Maldives or to the Seychelles, or are already over in the Arabian Sea near Dubai.”

Several websites enable users to track the movements of yachts, such as VesselFinder.com and MarineTraffic.com. The caveat, though, is that the person controlling the yacht can turn off its tracking system if it wants to stay private.

Still, as Finley stressed, “even if they do get away, where do they go and how do these people manage to upkeep their boats when they don’t have access to those services?”

