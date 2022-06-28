Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai

The Nirvana, a sleek 88-meter-long superyacht worth about $300 million, owned by Vladimir Potanin, head of the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer in Russia, is docked at Port Rashid terminal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Potanin, the man considered to be the wealthiest oligarch in Russia, joins a growing list of those transferring — or, sailing — their prized assets to Dubai as the West tightens its massive sanctions program. Potanin may not be sanctioned by the United States or Europe yet; such sanctions could roil metal markets and potentially disrupt supply chains, experts say. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Vladimir Potanin
    Russian entrepreneur

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The man considered to be the wealthiest oligarch in Russia, who has been photographed playing ice hockey with President Vladimir Putin, joins a growing list of those transferring — or, sailing — their prized assets to Dubai as the West tightens its massive sanctions program on Russia’s economy.

Vladimir Potanin, head of the world’s largest refined nickel and palladium producer, may not be sanctioned by the United States or Europe yet; such sanctions could roil metal markets and potentially disrupt supply chains, experts say. As the biggest shareholder in mining company Nornickel, Potanin had a personal fortune of $30.6 billion before the war on Ukraine, according to Forbes.

But like an increasing number of blacklisted Russian oligarchs, he has apparently taken the precaution of moving his $300 million superyacht to the safe haven of Dubai, in the U.S.-allied United Arab Emirates.

It is called the Nirvana, and the sleek 88-meter-long (289-foot-long) superyacht, equipped with a glass elevator, gym, hot tub, 3D cinema and two terrariums of exotic reptiles, stands out even in a port full of flashy, floating mansions.

The giant Dutch-built vessel with a navy blue hull was docked on Tuesday flying the flag of the Cayman Islands when Associated Press journalists observed the ship at Dubai’s Port Rashid — in the eyeshot of sanctioned Russian parliamentarian Andrei Skoch’s $156 million Madame Gu.

The arrival of Russian-owned luxury vessels in Dubai has become an outsized symbol of the UAE’s reluctance to oppose Moscow’s war on Ukraine and enforce Western sanctions. One of a shrinking number of countries where Russians can still fly directly, the financial center has become a thriving hub for Russia's rich, in part because of its reputation for welcoming money from anywhere — both legitimate and shady.

“They haven't tried to hide the fact they're accepting oligarchs themselves and their yachts,” said Julia Friedlander, a former senior policy adviser for Europe in the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “When it comes to taking sides in the conflict, it's not in their political interest to do so. They want to keep their access to money from around the world.”

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Emirati stance has stoked tensions with the United States, which has sought to pressure its Gulf Arab ally to help combat Russian sanctions evasion. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main U.S. coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, visited the UAE last week to voice American concerns about Russian financial flows and demand increased vigilance.

Still, there's no indication that President Joe Biden will impose secondary sanctions, leaving Washington with few pressure points.

As Moscow’s war on Ukraine grinds on, Western economic sanctions have proliferated in an effort to pressure Putin to change course. The European Union has captured billions of dollars in art, yachts and property. Britain, Fiji, Italy, Spain and other countries have impounded oligarchs’ yachts. The U.S. has seized vessels and aircraft.

Some prominent oligarchs, however, have escaped the blacklist because of their strategic holdings. Although Potanin has been hit with Canadian and Australian sanctions for his close ties to the Kremlin, his reputation as the “King of Nickel” has so far spared him.

“We're reaching a critical metal shortage and we don't know where those supply chains are headed, so you have to ask, would sanctioning him make things worse?" Friedlander said. “Those are serious considerations.”

Recommended Stories

  • Silenced at last? Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray has his loudspeaker confiscated by police

    Steve Bray, the top hat-wearing anti-Brexit protester, has had his loudspeaker confiscated by police and been warned he could face large fines, after new laws on protesting kicked in.

  • 16 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian have been freed from captivity

    TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 14:21 The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War [of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine] has conducted an exchange of prisoners of war based on a 17 for 15 formula.

  • Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon takes Indyref2 to Supreme Court as Scotland will 'not be prisoner of Boris Johnson'

    Boris Johnson to break manifesto pledge on defence spending Exclusive: Three Red Wall Tories in talks to defect to Labour Theresa May attacks ‘illegal’ Brexit Bill as it passes second reading British Army chief: Ukraine is our ‘1937 moment’ Sherelle Jacobs: G7 summit confirmed worst fears about West Ukraine war: Macron defies Zelensky request

  • Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

    Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine. As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

  • G-7 summit ends with pledge to help Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’

    Leaders of the Group of Seven ended their meeting with a condemnation of Russia's recent actions

  • EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

    Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union's second largest export industry after energy — gold. The U.S. says Russia has used gold to support its currency as a way to circumvent the impact of sanctions. HOW MUCH GOLD DOES RUSSIA HAVE?

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders Promote Idea of Price Caps on Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently look into how prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin, though exactly how the initiatives would work remained unclear.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-F

  • Erdogan says he wants results, not words from Sweden and Finland

    President Tayyip Erdogan held firm on his stance towards Finland and Sweden's NATO bids on Tuesday, saying Turkey wanted results not words to address its concerns, adding he will also push U.S. President Joe Biden on a "stalled" F-16 fighter jet purchase. Breaking with decades of a policy of neutrality, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO gathers in Spain with Russia and China in the spotlight

    Seve NATO is meeting in Madrid this week with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western allies.

  • Riot Games will monitor ‘Valorant’ voice chat to combat disruptive players

    Abusive Valorant players could soon have their verbal tirades come back to haunt them.

  • The first English-language biography of Zelensky reveals what Ukrainians really think of him

    As the Soviet Union crumbled in the late 1980s, one of the few people who gave its citizens something to smile about was Serhiy Syvokho, a young Ukrainian comic. Raised in the grimy steel city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, he became a star performer in the Club of the Cheerful and Quick-Witted, a TV improv show that was a cross between Whose Line Is it Anyway? and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. As a glasnost-era alternative comic, Syvokho was among the first to poke fun at the Communist establishm

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Australian PM Warns China to Learn From Putin’s Mistakes: AFR

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned the Chinese government to learn the lessons of Russia’s “strategic failure” in Ukraine, as he heads to Europe for a meeting of NATO leaders.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreChina Cuts Travel Q

  • Trevor Noah Cooks Up Way To Make 'Justice QAnon' Care A Little More About People

    "At some point, you're not even a judge anymore. You're just cock-block in a fancy robe," "The Daily Show" host said of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

  • Glastonbury 2022 review: a riotous celebration of how music can bridge the generation gap

    A septuagenarian disco diva singing Baby Love dressed in a ball gown and headdress in blazing mid-afternoon sunshine to the lusty accompaniment of a couple of hundred thousand happy campers: it could only be the return of the Glastonbury Festival.

  • US, allies to give $4.5B to address global food security

    President Biden and international allies will contribute $4.5 billion to address global food security, the White House announced at the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Tuesday, with more than half of that commitment coming from the United States Biden will announce $2.76 billion in additional funding from the U.S. to help protect over 47…

  • White House says companies investing $700 million to boost EV charger production

    The White House said on Tuesday that companies are planning to invest more than $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle (EV) chargers - actions set to add at least 2,000 jobs and make charging more accessible and affordable. The investments include $450 million earmarked by Volkswagen unit Electrify America and more than $250 million by Siemens to expand its Grand Prairie, Texas and Ponoma, California EV charger plants. FLO, an EV charging network operator, is also investing $3 million in its first U.S. assembly plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

  • This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too

    Like their ancient ancestors, contemporary Mandaeans revere John the Baptist and consider baptism the most important of their religious rituals. Hadi Mizban/AP In March 2021 Pope Francis became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. The number of Christians in Iraq has fallen sharply in the past two decades amid mass violence at the hands of the Islamic State group. Iraq stands today in the region of the ancient Babylonian Empire, generally understood as the homeland of the

  • EU warns members to top up gas stores as Ukraine war drags on

    The 27 bloc members agree to increase gas supplies to at least 80 per cent capacity

  • Russian luxury yacht seized by US arrives in San Diego

    A $300 million luxury yacht owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch was seized in Fiji and was brought to NAS North Island on Monday.