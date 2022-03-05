  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yacht watch: What happens to the flashy toys of sanctioned Russian oligarchs?

Adriana Belmonte and Ben Werschkul
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian oligarchs, who are collectively estimated to control as much as one third of Russia’s wealth, most of which is held outside of Russia in various ways such as shadowy bank accounts and real estate, are feeling the wrath of sanctions by the European Union (EU) and the U.S.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the West swiftly moved to punish the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin by freezing Russian assets, cutting off some of the country’s banks from the SWIFT messaging system, and other measures. Various prominent companies also distanced themselves from Russia.

The U.S. and its allies have specifically targeted more than 50 high-profile individuals with ties to Putin’s inner circle, as well as Putin himself. Furthermore, the moves by the West are going as far as actually seizing property owned by these individuals.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration&#x002019;s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

In his State of the Union address on March 1, President Biden addressed the oligarchs directly: “We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets.”

The U.S. has not yet seized any property of sanctioned individuals but has joined in Europeans in efforts to cut off assets. Yachts are a notable asset: According to Superyacht Group, between 7-10% of superyachts worldwide are owned by Russian citizens.

A picture taken on March 5, 2022 shows the yacht
A picture taken on March 5, 2022 shows the yacht "Lady M", owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, docked at Imperia's harbor. (Photo by ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 4, Italian authorities seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, chairman of Russian steel and mining company Severstal.

On March 2, French customs officials impounded the superyacht of Igor Sechin, CEO of oil giant Rosneft. According to Bloomberg, the yacht was confiscated “as it was preparing an urgent departure.”

A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. (AFP / NICOLAS TUCAT)
A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. (AFP / NICOLAS TUCAT)

The 512-foot yacht of Russian billionaire Alisher Umanov — one of the largest in the world and valued around $600-$735 million is being monitored closely in Germany. (Forbes initially reported that the yacht was seized but later issued a correction.)

The White House announced new sanctions on Umanov on March 3, with the U.S. Treasury stating that "any transactions related to the yacht or aircraft, including things such as maintenance, the hiring of operating personnel, or payment of docking or landing fees, conducted with U.S. persons or in U.S. dollars, are prohibited." (The U.S. sanctions also apply to Umanov's private jet, reportedly one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft.)

The Dilbar, the fourth longest yacht in the world, property of the Russian oligarch Alicher Ousmanov, is seen in Monaco April, 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Dilbar, the fourth longest yacht in the world, property of the Russian oligarch Alicher Umanov, is seen in Monaco April, 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Russian oligarch-linked yachts, as detailed by news reports and the Yacht Watch project by former CIA officer Alex Finley (paywalled), include a $100 million yacht linked to Putin.

Putin&#39;s yacht
Putin's yacht "Graceful" sails along the Kiel Canal (Nord Ostsee Kanal) near Rendsburg, north of Hamburg, Germany, February 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Steffen Mayer)

Putin's new worth is unclear, though some experts argue that he may be the wealthiest man despite the Kremlin claiming that he earns just an annual salary of $140,000 and only controls moderate assets such as an apartment in Moscow and three cars.

In any case, while it's unclear how these seizures will play out over time, the unprecedented moves indicate that the yachts of Russian oligarchs are no longer able to sail across the world without scrutiny.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Russian oligarchs’ yachts are being seized by governments

    World governments have begun seizing the property of Russian oligarchs with connections to Vladamir Putin in wake of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.

  • PayPal suspends services in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

    Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PayPal has temporarily stopped offering its services in Russia.

  • Russian commanders killed after taking risks amid frustration at stalled advance

    Senior Russian commanders are being killed as they push forward to “impose their personality” on the stalled advance into Ukraine, a Western official said on Friday.

  • Ukraine-Russia latest news: UK says Putin used Mariupol ceasefire to reset forces

    Russia ‘seeking to shift responsibility for current and future casualties,’ according to MoD

  • Shell Says It Bought Russian Oil After Government Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian oil, Europe’s largest oil company Shell Plc says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in Decades“

  • Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

    Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

  • The many ways in which sanctions are squeezing the Russian middle class

    The Russian middle class is facing a slow severance from the Western brands and products they've come to rely on: Spotify, Apple, Facebook, and more.

  • Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts to put pressure on Russia

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the government said on Saturday. The luxury properties were sequestered in some of Italy's most prestigious retail estate locations - the island of Sardinia, by Lake Como and in Tuscany - while two superyachts were grabbed at their moorings in northern ports. The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalise wealthy Russians and try to force President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy Asked For More Lethal Aid, No-Fly Zone In Call With U.S. Congress

    Experts have warned that a no-fly zone would amount to a U.S. declaration of war against nuclear-armed Russia.

  • Italy seizes $156 million worth of yachts and villas belonging to Russian oligarchs

    European governments are moving against Russian oligarchs to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down on his war in Ukraine, seizing superyachts and other luxury properties from billionaires on sanctions lists.

  • Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

    Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) "Lady M" was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said. A second yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, another billionaire who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also blocked in Imperia and will be sequestered shortly, the source added.

  • Karlaftis, Ebiketie add international flavor to NFL combine

    George Karlaftis and Arnold Ebiketie took similar journeys to this week's NFL scouting combine. Roughly a decade later, Karlaftis and Ebiketie are both in Indianapolis, showing everyone that kids from around the world still can achieve their dreams in America. Penn State was similarly pleased when it got Ebiketie for his final college season after the Cameroon native started at Temple.

  • Ukraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- The government in Kyiv offered to hold further talks with Russia on Monday, even as President Vladimir Putin repeated his demands for “demilitarization” of Ukraine. A Russian official said a meeting may take place on Monday, Interfax reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear

  • Biden administration considers new sanctions against Russia

    Sanctions against Russia have sent its economy into freefall and brought global condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Biden administration is considering new sanctions that could hurt consumers here at home. Natalie Brand reports.

  • Former Fox News director charged with violating sanctions by working for banned Russian oligarch

    Prosecutors say Jack Hanick set up a pro-Putin religious channel for Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned for backing Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine.

  • Patricia Arquette says she ‘couldn’t give two s***s’ after being trolled for Nato error

    ‘They can covfefe themselves,’ she wrote, referencing Trump’s viral spelling error

  • Climatologists: Drought to worsen in Oregon, Idaho this year

    Climate scientists in the U.S. Pacific Northwest warned Thursday that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years, which already featured dwindling reservoirs, explosive wildfires and deep cuts to agricultural irrigation. At a news conference hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water and climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho said parts of the region should prepare now for severe drought, wildfires and record-low stream flows that will hurt salmon and other fragile species. Drought covers 74% of the Pacific Northwest and nearly 20% is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • Commissioner announces run for Deutch's congressional seat

    Democratic Broward County Commissioner and former Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz announced Friday that he will run for the South Florida congressional seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch. Moskowitz is the first candidate to announce his intentions for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. “In Congress, I will fight to guarantee access to the ballot box, protect Social Security and Medicare, work for real gun safety measures and fight for the safety and protection of the State of Israel,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

  • Photos: Ukrainians take shelter in train stations amid Russia's assault

    Since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine began, people in cities have been pouring into underground subway and train stations that have effectively turned into bomb shelters.

  • Putin: Sanctions ‘akin to a declaration of war’

    He also warned that Ukraine could lose its statehood