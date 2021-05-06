The Yacktman Asset Management Trims Macy's, Walt Disney, Fox
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with WDR. Click here to check it out.
Macy's
The guru's Macy's Inc. (M) position was reduced by 63.05%, impacting the portfolio by -2.21%.
The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and an enterprise value of $12.17 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -121.74% and return on assets of -20.91% are underperforming 94% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.2.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.98% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.03%.
News Corp
The guru curbed the position in News Corp. (NWSA) by 23.97%, impacting the portfolio by -1.14%.
The media conglomerate has a market cap of $14.68 billion and an enterprise value of $16.61 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.74% and return on assets of -5.79% are underperforming 68% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 1.08.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.79% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% and Dodge & Cox with 2.30%.
Fox
The firm trimmed its positions in Fox Corp. (FOXA) and (FOX) by 39.74% and 4.81%, respectively. The trades had impacts of -0.66% and -0.16% on the portfolio.
The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion and an enterprise value of $25.44 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.64% and return on assets of 7.1% are outperforming 84% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.53.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 7.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.76% and Simon' firm with 0.99%.
Infosys
The guru curbed the position in Infosys Ltd. (INFY) by 98.96%, impacting the portfolio by -0.30%.
The IT services provider has a market cap of $76.43 billion and an enterprise value of $74.13 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.59% and return on assets of 19.35% are outperforming 90% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.9.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% of outstanding shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.
The Walt Disney
The firm reduced its position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 3.9%, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.
The company has a market cap of $334.46 billion and an enterprise value of $380.33 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.71% and return on assets of 20.7% are underperforming 60% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.28.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.57%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.
Waddell & Reed Financial
The guru closed the position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), impacting the portfolio by -0.11%.
The company, which provides investment services, has a market cap of $1.55 billion and an enterprise value of $883,86 million.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.23% and return on assets of 5.99% are outperforming 72% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 8.01.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 2% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.