Yacktman Fund's Biggest Buys of 1st-Quarter 2020

The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2020.

The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is based in Austin, Texas and is an affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), a global asset management company. Its investing strategy has a focus on value equity investing, employing a patient and diligent research approach and investing in both U.S. and foreign equities in order to reduce risk. Chief Investment Officer Stephen Yacktman leads the fund's team of investors, which uses a generalist rather than a specialist approach, with each member responsible for following all investments rather than focusing on a specific sector.





As of the end of the fourth quarter, the fund's equity portfolio consisted of 48 stocks valued at $4.67 billion. The top equity holdings at the end of the quarter were Samsung (XKRX:005935) with 11.65%, Bollore SA (XPAR:BOL) with 5.61% and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with 4.21%. In terms of sector weightings, the fund is most heavily invested in technology, communication services and consumer defensive.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund established nine new positions during the quarter, the largest of which were Continental AG (XTER:CON), Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Continental AG

The fund's biggest new buy was 2,650,000 shares of Continental AG, which had a 4.91% weight in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the average share price was 96.71 euros ($104.80).

Continental is a German auto parts company that specializes in manufacturing brake systems, interior electronics, power train and chassis components, safety parts and tires. Founded in 1871, the company aims to provide safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable products for the transportation and traffic control industries.

On April 16, shares of Continental traded around 69.06 euros for a market cap of 14.63 billion euros. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rating of 9 out of 10.

Continental's cash-debt ratio of 0.41, current ratio of 1.06 and Altman Z-Score of 1.82 indicate that the company may have some financial difficulties, but the return on invested capital of 33.19% is significantly higher than the weighted average cost of capital of 7.88%.

The net margin is 8.21%, which is higher than the industry median of 4.21%. Overall, the company has grown its revenue and net income throughout its history, though a slowdown in the automobile industry contributed to an overall net loss for full-year 2019.

The price-book ratio of 0.98 and price-sales ratio of 0.34 indicate that the stock is trading cheaply, as does the Peter Lynch chart below.

