Yahoo Announces Multiretailer Checkout for Ads

As brick-and-mortar retail prepares for a renaissance this year, Yahoo is diving deeper into e-commerce with new multiretailer checkout for ads, the company announced Thursday.

A product of the tech company’s partnership with e-commerce platform MikMak, the update offers add-to-cart functionality and e-commerce analytics for campaigns across native and display advertisements on Yahoo.

Functionally, the updates may make the shopping experience easier for consumers, as they can checkout across multiple retailers. They also offer companies deeper analytics behind the scenes, thanks to MikMak’s platform.

According to Yahoo, the tools allow advertisers to gauge the effectiveness of campaigns and activity across major online retailers, offering insights such as add-to-cart rate, retailer sales, product interest and category benchmarks. Companies can also dive into key information that can help drive ad targeting, including first-party consumer demographics, psychographic and behavioral data.

Expectations remain high that, as more people get vaccinated, it will drive a major return to physical stores. But even so, “e-commerce will continue to surge,” Yahoo said, pointing out that online shopping is set to account for nearly one-quarter of total retail sales by 2025, according to a July eMarketer report.

The sentiment has driven the company to pursue digital retail initiatives, including continued development for advertising insights and analytics and new partnerships with platforms like Shopify.

The arrangement, struck last fall, focused on helping merchants through changes that would complicate ad targeting, like the loss of cookie tracking. Yahoo Connect ID offered an alternative that was applicable across Yahoo’s universe, which includes Yahoo Finance, TechCrunch and AOL, among others.

The context matters. Retail has had a tumultuous couple of years, and 2022 is poised to bring more changes. A resurgence in physical shopping, along with changes to tech policies regarding user tracking, from Google’s cookies to Apple’s iPhone privacy features, and other developments will shape retail in the near term, and may shape the sector for years to come.

Yahoo appears to be bracing for that in emphasizing data-driven strategies. The move makes sense. While understanding customers is always important, it may never be more crucial than during times of great change in consumer behavior.