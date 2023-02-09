Yahoo Will Eliminate 1,000 Jobs in Latest Tech Workforce Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Yahoo Inc. will eliminate about 1,000 jobs beginning this week, the first round of cuts in a larger plan to restructure its advertising tech division amid a wave of layoffs in the industry.

The company, owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., plans to reduce headcount at its Yahoo for Business ad tech unit by almost 50% by the end of 2023, or more than 20% of the total workforce at Yahoo, a company spokesperson said. “Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Digital advertising providers have had to grapple with skittish customers who are concerned about the uncertain economic climate. Yahoo’s restructuring will create a new division called Yahoo Advertising, which will focus ad sales teams on the company’s properties, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports, the spokesperson said.

“We believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners,” the spokesperson said.

Axios earlier reported the job cuts.

