Yahoo Finance is on voice assistants with 'Yahoo Finance Daily'

Yahoo Finance is on voice assistants!

Our team of reporters and editors will provide an increasing amount of content for voice assistants under “Yahoo Finance Daily.” Here’s how to set it up.

The voice assistant content adds to a growing number of offerings, including:

All-day live programming

As on January 7, 2019, we will provide live market coverage from 9 to 5 ET. Our new programming line-up features the pairing of veteran financial journalists Julie Hyman and Adam Shapiro co-anchoring “Midday Movers.” Heading into the closing bell, join “The Final Round” which now begins at 3 pm EST for extended market analysis.

Yahoo Finance Premium

The service, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2019, will enable users to formulate their investment strategy through access to premium tools, unique proprietary data sets and industry-leading research.

Premium will serve as a one-stop destination for subscribers, providing all of the tools and information needed to make informed investment decisions and act upon them. Subscribers will be able to:

Analyze companies beyond their fundamentals by evaluating key operating metrics against sector averages to gain new insights into hiring, innovation and supply chain dependencies.

Identify new investment ideas through short and long term valuation metrics and significant technical trading events.

Access independent research reports and trade ideas on individual stocks and sectors.

These new capabilities will be integrated into our existing desktop and app products, allowing paid users to chart, screen and analyze these new data sets.

Morning newsletter

The new daily newsletter, Morning Brief, provides the morning’s top news stories, a synopsis of what to watch in markets and the best of Yahoo Finance Originals. And we’ll deliver all this to your inbox Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET.

