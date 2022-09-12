12 things Yahoo Finance is hearing as Wall Street conference season heats up: Morning Brief

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, September 12, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Brian Sozzi, an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

It's September conference season on Wall Street!

Last week, I was camped out at the 29th annual Goldman Sachs retail conference in New York City.

We had some very insightful chats with Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer (he signed off on the Topgolf acquisition), Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti and CFO Katherine Fogertey (a former long-time Goldman analyst), Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck (nice turnaround unfolding at Neiman), and many others.

Goldman's head retail analyst Kate McShane also weighed in on why she has a $2 price target on meme crowd fav Bed Bath & Beyond.

This week, I'll be stationed in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs tech + media conference. Our coverage kicks off live on Yahoo Finance at 9:00 a.m. ET.

And while making the rounds at Goldman's conferences, I've been paying careful attention to similar events being held by Citi and Deutsche Bank. Always lots of learnings for investors to kick off September as summer comes to an end.

Here are 12 things that have surfaced in the last week I think are worth noting:

  1. Not one executive I talked is seeing seeing trends in their business that hint the U.S. economy will be in a recession in the first quarter of 2023. That said, no one is speaking with a tone of an economy poised to crank into a much stronger gear.

  2. Customer demand hasn't bounced back materially from the slowdowns seen at the end of the second quarter. The caution on the part of CFOs on the health of the economy is sticking around, and they continue to look for ways to cut costs.

  3. There is palpable fear by multinationals on Europe entering a prolonged economic downturn at the hands of surging energy costs.

  4. Fresh China lockdowns are weighing on demand in the country, particularly for multinational retailers.

  5. Executives agree we haven't begun to see the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes. There is a general distrust that the Fed can engineer a soft economic landing.

  6. The PC correction has further to go — Intel, for example, issued a light profit warning for the current quarter at a Citi conference.

  7. Intel's warning at Citi also suggested continued consumer spending sluggishness.

  8. Yes, supply chains are improving.

  9. No, inflationary pressures aren't easing a lot.

  10. Price increases continue to be pushed through to customers.

  11. The next six months could see the resumption of headline-making deals as companies look to get out in front of higher financing costs. This applies mostly to the tech sector, as valuations have plunged across the sector for attractive businesses.

  12. If you are inclined to trade retail into the holidays, stick with ultra-high end plays. I was astonished to hear the strength of the spending trends at luxury players Neiman Marcus and Canada Goose at the Goldman conference.

I encourage you all to visit the investor relations pages of companies you are invested in to see if they are presenting at a conference this month. It's important you listen into the webcast.

Have a great week of wealth building! And remember: Sharks don't swim backwards.

What to Watch Today

Economic calendar

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Earnings

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Which ETFs to consider in a bear market: Experts weigh in

    As the Fed tightens and asset prices come down, some investors may wonder if there is anywhere to hide during a bear market. Specifically, any ETFs, or exchange traded funds.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb rallies after FDA approves Sotyktu for psoriasis

    Bristol Myers Squibb shares rose 7% in premarket trade after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sotyktu, which the drugmaker said was the first innovation in oral treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in nearly 10 years. Bristol Myers Squibb said the approval came after Phase 3 trials found it was more effective compared to placebo and twice-daily Otezla, made by Amgen . Analysts at Mizuho Securities said Sotyku was approved without a so-called black box

  • Fed expected to channel its inner Clint Eastwood and execute another big interest-rate hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at the next monetary-policy meeting in September, economists say.

  • Finance Chiefs Struggle to Set Guidance as Economy Flashes Mixed Signals

    Dozens of large U.S. companies have revised their annual forecasts recently, citing rising inflation, the possibility of recession and international factors like the energy crisis in Europe.

  • How Retirement Savers Should Prep for The End of the Bull Market

    In 2022 the S&P 500 had its worst annual first-half in five decades. With the tailwinds that buoyed global economies during the pandemic recovery gone, those who are saving for retirement should take several steps to weather the drop-off … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Bad Year for Crypto Is a Really Bad One for Crypto Miners

    Electricity bills are surging and the equipment isn’t worth what it used to be, which makes for a bleak outlook for companies that mine bitcoin and ether

  • Hodlnaut Judicial Managers Weigh Unwinding Crypto Lender's Assets Before Ethereum Merge

    The interim judicial managers of Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto lender that froze withdrawals in August, have said that the upcoming upgrade to Ethereum, the Merge, poses a risk to the company's distressed assets.

  • Half of Melitopol residents flee the city, another wave is expected Mayor

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:44 An estimated half of Melitopol residents have left the city, and the Ukrainian resistance there is intensifying. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, in a comment to Ukrinform Details: According to Fedorov, at least 70,000 people have left Melitopol - half of the city's residents.

  • Stock Futures Climb With Key Inflation Data Awaited

    U.S. stock futures advanced Monday, ahead of inflation data due later this week. Investors are hoping for a further cooling of gains in consumer prices, which would suggest that interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve are working to tame inflation. As of mid-morning in London: + _**U.S. futures gained**__._ Contracts tied to the S 500, Dow industrials and Nasdaq-100 rose between 0.4% and 0.6%. The S is on course for a fourth straight day of gains. + _**The dollar slipped**_, pausing a month

  • Ford Wants to Make a Major Change

    The legacy carmaker is trying everything it can to compete with Elon Musk's company that dominates the EV market.

  • Activists blast holiday for Philippine dictator's birthday

    Human rights activists in the Philippines rejected on Saturday President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s move to proclaim the birthday of his late father, an ousted dictator, a special holiday in their northern home province. Marcos Jr., who took office in June after a landslide election victory, authorized the declaration of the non-working public holiday in Ilocos Norte province on Monday for celebrations marking the 105th birth anniversary of his namesake father. “It is but fitting and proper that the people of the province of Ilocos Norte be given the full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” said the presidential proclamation, which was signed by Marcos Jr.’s executive secretary and posted on Facebook.

  • Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Halle Bailey on new Disney princesses not needing true love stories

    Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Halle Bailey talk to Yahoo Entertainment about the upcoming Snow White and The Little Mermaid and how they reinvented these iconic characters with more agency.

  • Typhoon Muifa Heads for Asia’s Largest Port of Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s largest container shipping hub may face another major storm as Typhoon Muifa bears down on Shanghai and nearby Ningbo.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastThe US Joint Typhoon Warning Center p

  • Stocks Extend Gains, Week Ahead, Elon Musk, Disney, Oracle - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures extend gains, dollar slumps; Week Ahead: inflation, retail sales data in focus; Elon Musk makes another plea to scrap Twitter takeover; Disney shares bump as activist backs keeping ESPN and Oracle earnings to focus on cloud growth, dollar impact.

  • 5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

    A bear market isn't enough to chase billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin of Citadel to the sideline.

  • Meet a single dad with $200,000 in student debt who isn't eligible for Biden's loan forgiveness: The income cap 'is definitely an oversight.'

    Biden's student-loan forgiveness is limited to incomes of under $125,000 a year. Alex makes just over that limit, but says he still needs the relief.

  • Euro Climbs Most in Six Months as Hawks Help Cool Dollar Fever

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro surged the most in six months after a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes may be needed and as traders bet US inflation data later this week could undermine the need for aggressive tightening in the US.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing

  • Money expert: 'Saving for retirement is a long-term process'

    Many investors may feel wary as they check their 401(k)s.

  • Great week for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) institutional investors after losing 74% over the previous year

    If you want to know who really controls Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Asian markets rise on back of Wall Street’s Friday rally

    Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.