Yahoo News: Breaking, Live Video & Local

'If a safe, effective vaccine were available for children,' a Michigan mom says, her kids would be back in school.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department expects to charge at least 100 more people for taking part in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, signaling prosecutors are far from finished investigating an attack that a judge on Thursday called an act of terrorism. "Over 400 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack," federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Thursday. The Justice Department made the disclosure in a set of similar court filings asking judges to postpone deadlines in pending prosecutions.
President Biden on Thursday nominated longtime environmental advocate Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management, the Interior Department division that oversees about a quarter-billion acres of federal lands in Western states. BLM also manages drilling and mining rights, animal grazing, and recreational activities on those lands. Stone-Manning, 55, has worked at the National Wildlife Federation since 2015, and before that she led Montana's Department of Environmental Quality and worked as chief of staff to former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and an aide to Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Tester said in a statement that Stone-Manning is "a tireless public lands champion with a lifetime of experience," while Montana's other senator, Steve Daines (R), said he would be "digging through and looking at her record and history" on environmental and energy issues. BLM never had a Senate-confirmed director under former President Donald Trump, who cycled through "a string of acting directors to execute a loosening of restrictions on industry," The Associated Press reports. "Chief among them was conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who before he took the position advocated for selling off federal lands." After Pendley stayed in the job for more than a year without a Senate hearing, Bullock — with Stone-Manning's support — sued, and a federal judge ordered Pendley removed. Montana Petroleum Association director Alan Olson said Stone-Manning, who he served on a climate council with, is highly intelligent, "left of center" but not extreme, and receptive to opposing arguments, but she should expect from Republicans the same treatment Democrats afforded Trump's appointees. "Tracy went after Pendley," he told AP. "She can expect the same." More stories from theweek.comA Black progressive could win in Kentucky — if the Democratic Party gets out of the way7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label
And a preview of the meeting that will decide the future of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The United States will resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations after health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the shots at the recommendation of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday. The pause in inoculations was triggered by concerns over six cases of a rare blood clot that occurred out of more than 7 million people who had received the vaccine in the U.S. The panel voted 10 to 4 to recommend restarting the vaccinations, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the rare risk of blood clots. However, the group suggested that the vaccine include a warning about the increased risk of the very rare but severe blood clots. “Today’s presentations and discussions have convinced me that lifting the pause on J&J’s vaccine is in the best public health interest of the U.S. population,” said Dr. Henry Bernstein, a professor of pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York. After the pause was put in place on April 13, an additional nine confirmed cases of the rare stroke were reported. A small number of other potential cases are under review. Of the confirmed cases, three patients died, while seven others remain hospitalized. All of the cases of the clotting, called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” occurred in women, most of whom were between the ages of 18 and 49. No medical conditions or medications linked the cases, according to NBC News. Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher, chief medical officer for Johnson & Johnson, shared language from a potential warning label that instructs those who receive the shot “to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain,” as well as neurological symptoms, such as blurred vision or severe and ongoing headaches.
Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.
Six cats confiscated by Thai police during a drug raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction.Five Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal were sold to a woman who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the winning bid of $3,186.AUCTION WINNER, NUTCH PRASOPSIN: "I was very excited. I had very much hoped that the cats would end up in my care. I've been following their status since the very first day." The cats had belonged to a woman suspected of involvement in drug trafficking who fled before authorities arrived at her home. The auction was held after a 30-day window expired for the owner to come forward and claim the cats, and prove they were not purchased with drug money. An official with the regional narcotics control board said the cats had suffered an ordeal and that it was important they be auctioned off as a group. DIRECTOR OF NARCOTICS CONTROL OFFICE REGION 2, PORNTHIP JAMPONG: "If we separate them, this may cause them to stress or have psychological effects." They will now have a large extended feline family, as the confiscated cats will share their new home with the owner’s 20 other cats.
The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.
You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.
Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.
Now that President Biden has just passed his first 100 days in office — April 20 — here’s my scorecard: He is doing great on virtually all fronts.
Skipper Tom Slingsby and defending champion Team Australia won all three fleet races Friday on Bermuda’s Great Sound in an impressive performance on the first day of the second season of the SailGP global league. Slingsby had his doubts after not having raced in 14 months due to a pandemic shutdown. The Australians sit atop the leaderboard with 30 points, followed by France with 23, Japan 23, the United States 20, Spain 19, Great Britain 17, Denmark 11 and New Zealand 11.
The "Wonder Woman" actress had a few drinks and then cut herself making a cabbage salad. Her husband put the finger tip into the garbage disposal.
SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.
Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus next year in capacity, Moderna's CEO said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers might dent their ability to meet production targets. Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year, he said.
The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.
Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.
The deputy chief and a commander of the Miami Police Department have been dismissed from duty, pending an investigation.
