Yahoo News Now Special Report: Election Day
Yahoo News Now Special Report: Election Day
Yahoo News Now Special Report: Election Day
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.
Former CNN president Jeff Zucker warns "democracy is on the line" ahead of the 2024 election.
Gasoline prices get outsized attention, but another type of inflation is causing Americans far more worry, according to a new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll.
From teeth whitening to face saving, these are the beauty items you scooped up.
Experts explain why parents have a responsibility to talk to their children about firearms.
Most people feel strongly about which side of the bed they sleep on. Experts unravel why that is.
While their two chief Eastern rivals reloaded, cash-and-asset-strapped Miami worked the margins and did its thing, which is mostly just being the Heat.
Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won’t be donning costumes for the celebration this year.
There's something for everyone.
"Yahoo had such a huge hand in everything that's happened and the gold record that I have hanging on my wall at home," the rising superstar said a year later.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
The Chargers and Austin Ekeler have roared back to life the last two weeks so no better time to identify the biggest fantasy bounce back candidates for the second half of the season with the RB and Matt Harmon in the latest edition of Ekeler's Edge.
In 2024, Meta will begin requiring advertisers running political or issue ads on its platforms to disclose when their ads are "digitally created or altered" through the use of AI. Facebook and Instagram ads about elections, politics and social issues will soon require the extra step, which advertisers will handle when they submit new ads. Advertisers will need to make the disclosures when an ad "contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic sounding audio" that falls into a handful of categories.
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker says cable is "still powerful" and sees potential investment opportunities.
Meta is facing growing calls to set up a restitution fund for victims of the Tigray war, which Facebook is alleged to have fueled leading to over 600,000 deaths and the displacement of millions others across Ethiopia. Rights group Amnesty International, in a new report, has urged Meta to set up a fund, that will also benefit other victims of conflict around the world, amidst heightened fears that the social site’s presence in “high-risk and conflict-affected areas” could “fuel advocacy of hatred and incite violence against ethnic and religious minorities” in new regions. Amnesty International report outlines how “Meta contributed to human rights abuses in Ethiopia.”
Just a few days after OpenAI's developer event, Samsung unveiled its own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, at the Samsung AI Forum 2023. Samsung Gauss, developed by the tech giant’s research unit Samsung Research, consists of three tools: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image.
Analysts have estimated the service would need to cost about $30 a month to break even. Ex-Disney exec Kevin Mayer says that won't be a problem for consumers.
Cava CEO weighed in on the FAST Act and the potential impact of weight loss drugs.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says he remains committed to the Middle East despite rising tensions in the region.
Here's your sneak peek at Hasbro's new toy line, which shrinks those famous Furby toys down to mini-size.