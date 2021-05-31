Yahoo News Special Report

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Sports Videos
Betting: NBA Playoffs | May 30
Minty Bets previews the betting odds for the NBA Playoffs on Sunday May 30.
- USA TODAY
'Cowardly act': Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami-area shooting; $100,000 reward offered for help in finding killers
Authorities in Florida seek help from the public after two people died and at least 20 others were injured during a shooting outside a banquet hall.
- Boxing Junkie
Jean Pascal tests positive for PEDs, Badou Jack seeking new opponent
Jean Pascal tested positive for PEDs, forcing Badou Jack to find a new opponent for June 6.
- Time
A Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre Says Her Family Is Still Trying to Break Its Curse, 100 Years Later
100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher's family still grapples with the economic devastation and trauma
- The Independent
Health workers sue Texas hospital over mandatory Covid vaccinations
The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code
- BBC
Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say
The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".
- The Independent
Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away
The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”
- Associated Press
Black fear of Tulsa police lingers 100 years after massacre
There’s been undeniable progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the past 100 years. Complaints about police bias and a lack of enough minority officers remain. Back in 1921 — decades before the civil rights movement — even the thought of a Black police chief would have been inconceivable.
- The Independent
Cost of Uber and Lyft rides up 40% amid driver shortage as lockdowns ease
Customers of the companies have reported long wait times and high prices in recent weeks
- WCVB - Boston
OTR: Does Speaker Mariano's bad joke during endorsement of Jon Santiago have legs?
One "On the Record" political analyst says the state representative's mayoral campaign had not been going well and believes things got a lot worse after the State House Speaker's comments.
- Business Insider
Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government
At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.
- TODAY
‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health
Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.
- TheGrio
Mo’Nique on women wearing bonnets, pajamas in public: ‘When did we lose our pride?’
Mo’Nique has a message for all the “queens” out there wearing bonnets at airports, but not everyone is feeling the unsolicited advice. On Saturday, the comedian and actress shared a video message to Black women asking them to stop wearing bonnets, slippers and pajamas in public spaces.
- INSIDER
A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone
Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."
- Business Insider
Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks
GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.
- Business Insider
I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment
In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.
- Business Insider
A soldier who photographed World War II in Europe describes 6 of his photos that reveal the 'insanity of war'
After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.
- USA TODAY
Human remains found after plane crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board, including diet guru Gwen Lara, presumed dead
Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.
- Business Insider
Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook
"I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.
- Business Insider
A leading scientist said the world needs to understand the origins of COVID-19 to prevent another coronavirus pandemic, adding to a growing number of calls to investigate the lab leak theory
"There's going to be covid-26 and covid-32 unless we fully understand the origins of covid-19," Peter Hotez said.