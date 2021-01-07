Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

Video Transcript

HUNTER WALKER: Ma'am, what happened to you?

- I got maced.

HUNTER WALKER: You got maced?

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Left. Left, please.

HUNTER WALKER: And what happened, you were trying to go inside the Capitol?

- Yeah, I made it like a foot inside, and they pushed me out. And they maced me.

HUNTER WALKER: What's your name? What's your name, where are you from?

- My name is Elizabeth, I'm from Knoxville, Tennessee.

HUNTER WALKER: And why did you want to go in?

- We're storming the Capitol, it's a revolution.

HUNTER WALKER: Thank you.