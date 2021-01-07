Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’
Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.
Video Transcript
HUNTER WALKER: Ma'am, what happened to you?
- I got maced.
HUNTER WALKER: You got maced?
- [INAUDIBLE]
- Left. Left, please.
HUNTER WALKER: And what happened, you were trying to go inside the Capitol?
- Yeah, I made it like a foot inside, and they pushed me out. And they maced me.
HUNTER WALKER: What's your name? What's your name, where are you from?
- My name is Elizabeth, I'm from Knoxville, Tennessee.
HUNTER WALKER: And why did you want to go in?
- We're storming the Capitol, it's a revolution.
HUNTER WALKER: Thank you.