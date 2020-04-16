Yahoo Small Business Announces New Get Online Program to Help Small Business COVID-19 Response

Get Online program provides free services to support small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo Small Business has announced it is offering a free Get Online program to support small businesses navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program includes a free package of services to provide SMBs with a digital presence, website, multiple emails, and expert advice to help them stay in contact with customers and remain flexible as the marketplace shifts in response to the global pandemic.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the small business sector is devastating," said Kushagra Shrivastava, Managing Director of Yahoo Small Business. "At Yahoo Small Business, we're standing alongside entrepreneurs and small business owners, working hard to provide support as we navigate these unprecedented times together. It's our hope that this initiative will enable a significant number of small businesses to move online and stay in touch with their customers without having to worry about the cost."

Business Maker Get Online Features

The new Business Maker Get Online package includes services designed to help small business owners stay in touch with current and new customers and update them on changes as they quickly pivot in response to COVID-19, for example changes in business hours, delivery options and engaging with staff. The package includes:

Domain name registration (yourbusiness.com)

Professional, custom branded email with five addresses

Website builder package with design tools and templates to quickly publish a professional website

Business plan creator to help entrepreneurs and small business owners plan next steps and help with documentation needed for relief initiatives

A Localworks Scan to see how a business appears online in 70 directories to help SMBs make updates to keep customers up to speed with changes to services

10 GB storage and unlimited bandwidth to avoid running out of digital space

Consultation time from a small business expert

Support representatives available 24/7

Yahoo Small Business COVID-19 Small Business Resource Center

In addition to the Get Online package, Yahoo Small Business has created a COVID-19 Resource Center, a compilation of information to help the small business sector handle challenges resulting from the pandemic. The COVID-19 Small Business Resource Guide is updated daily with resources from government, non-profit and private companies to support small businesses during this crisis.

About Yahoo Small Business:

Yahoo Small Business empowers business owners to launch and scale their ideas online. From creating a website to promoting a brand, our products help entrepreneurs succeed. For more information, visit https://smallbusiness.yahoo.com/

