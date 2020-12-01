National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) selects Intermap Director Jack Hild for induction into the Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Hall of Fame

Honored for Significant Contributions to Geospatial Intelligence

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced that Jack Hild, an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, was selected for induction into the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Hall of Fame on November 18, 2020. Jack was recognized for his leadership in the GEOINT community for over 40 years and his work to revolutionize technology, process and GEOINT tradecraft for the US and our Allies.

Intermap Chairman and CEO Patrick A. Blott said, "This is an outstanding accomplishment and well-earned acknowledgement of Jack's leadership, dedication and lasting contributions to geospatial intelligence. We are delighted to see Jack honored and pleased to benefit from his ongoing contributions to Intermap as we continue expanding our operations around the globe and driving growth in our business."

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

