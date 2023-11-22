Yakima County man receives 40-year sentence for child sex crimes

A 27-year-old Yakima County man will spend the next 40 years in prison after he was sentenced for child sex crimes Tuesday.

Jeremiah Bobb of the White Swan area was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and 40 years in prison for one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The sentences will run concurrently, and once released, Bobb will be on federal supervision for life.

Between 2016 and 2017, Bobb sexually assaulted two minors in a home on the Yakima Nation, where Bobb and the victims lived, according to court documents.

His trial began on July 24, and after hearing testimony from numerous witnesses, a jury convicted Bobb on both charges on July 31.

“During the trial it was revealed by witnesses that for years Bobb had engaged in a pattern of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault vulnerable females in the households where he had been staying,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington said.

“My heart breaks for the victims in this case. I am grateful for their courage to come forward and engage with law enforcement to seek justice,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yakama Nation Police Department.