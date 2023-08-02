Yakima deputy shot 3 times while helping domestic violence victim

A Yakima deputy was shot three times while helping a domestic violence victim Tuesday morning.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to South Fork Road in Ahtanum on a domestic violence call with a woman in need of help.

Deputies said they were helping the woman when the man she reported began shooting at deputies.

A 51-year-old deputy was shot three times.

The deputy’s partner removed him from the scene and gave him first aid. The deputy was transported to Memorial Hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are serious but he is stable and is expected to recover.

The man who allegedly shot the deputy was arrested without incident and booked into the Yakima County Jail. The sheriff’s office said they will be investigating the shooting.

The sheriff’s office had no further information on the woman.

“Please keep our deputy, his family, and our office in your prayers and thoughts,” said Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell.

