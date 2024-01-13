Yakima man convicted of attempted rape, more face trial following 2019 sting

A Yakima County jury convicted an Everett man of felony attempted child rape on Monday

Thirty-one-year-old Veniamin Gaidaichuk now faces a sentencing range from seven-and-a-half to nearly 10 years or life in prison.

This was the first conviction stemming from charges related to a 2019 “Net Nanny” law enforcement operation in Yakima.

Detectives posed online as minors offering sex and arrested 16 men.

Four of those cases resulted in guilty pleas before any trials took place, and one more suspect is set for trial in October.

”The work of law enforcement across the state to protect children is vital,” Ferguson said. “Keeping our communities safe from predators is an important part of my office’s work.”

Police say Gaidaichuk posed online as “Ben” and reached out to a 13-year-old girl. He then agreed to speak over the phone with the girl and talked with an undercover officer.

“The officer said she did not have condoms and did not want to get pregnant,” said a spokesperson. “Gaidaichuk responded that neither would be an issue and he wanted her to have a good time.”

Over the next two days, she encouraged him to visit her at a house in Yakima and she sent photos.

Gaidaichuk drove to the house and law enforcement officers arrested him in the evening of Nov. 17.

Police say there was a box of condoms in the backseat of his car.

The Attorney General’s Office also recently accepted three more cases from the same 2019 operation. Those trials are set for a later date.