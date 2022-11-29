Yakima police shoot at suspected drive-by shooter; no arrests made

Nov. 28—Police officers in Yakima fired at a suspected drive-by shooter on Sunday night, according to a statement from the police department.

A person driving a tan or brown truck fired into a house near Second Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima, according to a tweet from the Yakima Police Department. Police initially said that a shooter pointed their gun at police officers who were refueling their marked police vehicles at a gas station. They have not confirmed that suspicion.

Officers fired back at the vehicle, but it's not clear if the suspect was shot, the police said. No suspects have been arrested as of Sunday night.

No officers were injured .

The Yakima Valley Independent Special Investigations team has been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.