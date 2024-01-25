Yakym files for re-election in Indiana's Second District

Jan. 24—INDIANAPOLIS — Congressman Rudy Yakym filed for re-election to continue serving Indiana's 2nd District in Congress Wednesday.

Born and raised in South Bend, Yakym received a bachelor's degree in business finance and administration from Indiana University South Bend, according to his office's website. He later went on to earn an Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Prior to his election to Congress, Yakym served as Director of Growth Initiatives at Kem Krest, a company that specializes in removing friction from supply chains. Throughout his career in business, Yakym has held senior positions at various companies, helping them to develop effective growth strategies.

Yakym and his wife Sallyann currently live in Granger, where they are raising their three children; Elle, Rudy IV, and Eliza. They attend New Life Baptist Church, where Yakym serves the congregation as Head Usher.

"As a lifelong Hoosier, I am grateful to fight for the hardworking people of Indiana's 2nd District," Yakym said in a Wednesday news release. "Our country is being held back by the failed policies and far-left agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration. That's why I will continue working hard for the issues and priorities that Hoosiers tell me they are concerned about every single day: securing the border, lowering inflation, restoring fiscal responsibility, shrinking the bloated Biden bureaucracy, and ensuring our veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned.

"Hoosiers know I'll always stand up for our common sense, conservative values. Together, we can restore a brighter and more prosperous future for all."

Yakym's campaign raised more than $1.2 million during 2023 from over 9,000 individuals, the release added.

First elected in November of 2022 by special election, Yakym succeeded Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died with three other people in a car crash in Nappanee in August of that year.